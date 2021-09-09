Quinnipiac scored two second-half goals to pull away from Vermont in a 3-1 women’s soccer victory.
The Bobcats improved to 4-0, matching their best start since 2012. The Catamounts fall to 3-2.
“This was a tough game on the road for us today,” Vermont coach Kristi Huizenga said. “In the first half, the style of soccer from both teams was exciting and even. In the second half, they scored a PK and on a deflection and sometimes that’s the game. We have a busy week of games before we kick off conference (play) next weekend and our priority will be staying healthy and preparing for that.”
The Catamounts created the best two chances in the early going. In the 17th minute Bailey Ayer sent a through ball toward Montpelier’s Cricket Basa, who was cutting toward the net. With two defenders on her, Basa fired a shot that was caught by Quinnipiac’s Meagan Phillips.
Basa had another scoring opportunity In the 26th minute after Ella Bankert forced a turnover deep in the Bobcats end. Bankert intercepted a Quinnipiac pass and chipped the ball with pace into the penalty box. A diving header from Basa just missed the post.
Minutes later the Bobcats opened the scoring. UVM goalie Lydia Kessel made an initial point-blank save on reigning MAAC Offensive Player of the Week Rebecca Cooke, but the rebound was hammered home by Courtney Chocol in the 33rd minute.
Vermont’s Alyssa Oviedo equalized for the Catamounts in the 40th minute. Bankert fired a shot from deep that Phillips was unable to control and Oviedo pounced on the loose ball and tucked it home for her second goal of the season. It was the only time a team has scored on the Bobcats in the first half this season.
In the 60th minute the Bobcats were awarded a penalty after a Quinnipiac shot attempt glanced off a UVM defender in the box. Selena Salas stepped up and fired a hard shot to Kessel’s right for her third goal of the season. Oviedo took over the team lead in scoring with five points on two goals and one assist. The Bobcats closed out the contest with an insurance goal in the 83rd minute. Ella Gagno intercepted a Vermont clearing attempt and the ensuing deflection turned into a perfect shot from 40 yards out to seal the win. Quinnipiac is now 3-2-0 all-time against the Catamounts and have won the last two contests with UVM.
The Catamounts offense has scored in each of its first five games for the first time in four years. In 2017 UVM scored in each of its first seven contests on its way to a nine-win campaign and the program’s first-ever America East title game appearance.
The Catamounts will host Army at 6 p.m. Friday.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NVU opens Nov. 6
LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon has released its 2021-22 women’s basketball schedule. The Hornets will return to competition on Nov. 6-7 when they travel to NVU-Johnson for the annual Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic. It will be Lyndon’s first game in nearly 21 months, as the team opted out of competition in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hornets have a 25-game regular season schedule planned. The slate features 14 North Atlantic Conference matchups. NVU-Lyndon competes in the NAC’s East Division for women along with Husson University, Maine Maritime Academy, the University of Maine at Farmington, the University of Maine at Presque Isle, and Thomas College. The Hornets will all five division rivals twice and will play four crossover games against NAC East schools Cazenovia College, SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Delhi, and SUNY Polytechnic Institute. The top four teams in each division qualify for the NAC playoffs.
Lyndon will also play 11 non-conference contests. Highlights include the season opening NVU Tip-Off event, games against in-state rivals Castleton University and Norwich University at the Granite City Shootout, and a home and away series against NVU-Johnson.
The Lyndon men also open up on Nov. 6 when they host Bard College in the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Tip-Off Classic.
Lyndon has a full 25-game regular season slate, after playing an abbreviated 10-game schedule in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lyndon will also play 11 non-conference regular season contests, plus an exhibition game against Division I Dartmouth College. Besides Bard, Northern Vermont University-Johnson and Vermont Technical College will complete the field for the Tip-Off Classic.
The following weekend the Hornets will travel to Westfield State College to compete in the annual Rick Martin/Hampton Inn Tournament. The Hornets will wrap up the regular season against rival and sister campus NVU-Johnson.
SENIOR GOLF
Senior Amateur
WOODSTOCK — Links at Lang Farm’s Kim Perry won the 2021 Vermont Golf Association Senior Amateur with a two-round score of 3-over.
Perry was the leader heading into the final round and held on by three strokes over second-place Glen Boggini, of Okemo Valley Golf Club, at 6-over.
Dorset Field Club’s William Hadden and The Quechee Club’s Andy Hunnewell tied for third at 10-over. Vermont National’s Jeff Kenneson rounded out the top five at 12-over.
Dorset’s Mike Rollyson won the Super Senior division at 5-over, beating clubmate Bryan Laselle, who finished in second at 8-over.
Burlington Country Club’s Robert Hemley won the Legends division at 22-over, which was a stroke better than Manchester Country Club’s Robert Savard and Enosburg Falls Country Club’s Les Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.