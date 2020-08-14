BRANDON — The quarterfinals are set for the 2020 Vermont Golf Association Mid-Amateur championship at Neshobe Golf Club.
Following a great first round, where he shot a 6-under 66, Dorset Field Club’s Taylor Mattingly couldn’t muster the same magic on Friday in his round of 32 match play contest with No. 32 seed Thomas Biesemeyer, of Burlington Country Club. The lower-seeded Biesemeyer pulled out a 2-and-1 win to advance.
Country Club of Vermont’s Michael Coakley was dominant in his first round matchup, downing Lakeside Golf Club’s Cameron Fitzgerald 7-and-6.
In the round of 16 matchup between Biesemeyer and Coakley, it was Coakley that punched his ticket for Saturday’s quarterfinals with a dominant 6-and-4 win.
A pair of central Vermont golfers battled in the No.9-No. 24 matchup. The ninth-seeded Bill Wilkinson, of Montague Golf Club, went against Country Club of Barre’s Zach Dukette. Dukette pulled out a 3-and-1 victory to advance.
Dukette took on Lakeside’s Ryan Porter, who was a 7-and-5 winner in his opener, in the round of 16.
Porter won that matchup 4-and-3 to advance. Porter takes on Coakley Saturday morning.
Okemo Valley Golf Club’s Glen Boggini was one of four golfers to shoot under par in Thursday’s qualifying and he was equally as strong in his Friday opener. Boggini, the No. 4 seed, topped Burlington’s Jon Guyette 6-and-4.
A pair of Vermont National Country Club golfers battled it out to see who would advance to face Boggini and 18 holes wasn’t enough. Tied after the round, Seth Anderson and Scott Rankins needed a playoff hole to decide matters, with Anderson winning.
The round of 16 match between Boggini and Anderson went down to the wire. Boggini edged out Anderson with a 1-up win.
Barre’s Parker Fothergill’s first round matchup against Lakeside’s Greg Wells went the distance, with the lower-seeded Fothergill pulling out a 1-up win.
Fothergill met Burlington’s Troy Goliber in the round of 16. Goliber had an even-par qualifying round on Thursday and edged Mount Anthony Country Club’s Aaron Wood, 2-up in his Friday opener.
Fothergill and Goliber had another close matchup, with the fifth-seeded Goliber winning 1-up.
Five-time Vermont Mid-Amateur winner and defending champion Garren Poirier picked up a 4-and-3 win against Dorset Field Club’s Bryan Laselle in the round of 32.
His round of 16 opponent came from the southern part of the state as well, with Mount Anthony Country Club’s Taylor Bellemare besting Champlain’s Bryan Smith 3-and-1 in the round of 32.
Poirier’s repeat bid was cut short in a tight contest with Bellemare, where the MACC golfer won 1-up.
Poirier’s Rutland clubmate Frankie Sanborn joined him in the round of 16, besting Ekwanok Country Club’s Michael Saraceni 4-and-3 in the first round.
Rutland’s Matthew Seager had a chance to meet Sanborn in the next round, but fell to Burlington’s Andy Weigand 5-and-4 in the round of 32.
Weigand had a strong showing against the higher-seeded Sanborn and advanced to Saturday with a 5-and-4 win.
Champlain’s Evan Russell, a former Vermont Amateur champion, shot 3-under in his Thursday qualifying round and was just as strong in his Friday opener. The third-seeded Russell cruised to a 6-and-4 win against Ceder Knoll Country Club’s John St. Hilaire.
Russell met Barre’s Mitchell Evans in the round of 16. Evans was a 4-and-3 winner against Lakeside’s Bryan Adkison earlier in the day.
Russell had no issue topping Evans, cruising to a 7-and-6 win.
A pair of Rutland golfers dropped tight contests near the bottom of the bracket.
Rutland’s Nicholas Ouellette faced a tough test against experienced Barre golfer Eric Lajeunesse, but hung with him all day. The match went the 18-hole distance, with Lajeunesse squeaking out a 1-up win.
It took 19 holes to decide a winner between Rutland’s Dan Cole and Burlington’s Eugene Richards. On the lone playoff hole, Richards edged out a win against Cole.
In the round of 16, Lajeunesse edged Richards 2-and-1 to lock up a quarterfinal spot.
Saturday’s quarterfinal matchups are:
Coakley vs Porter
Boggini vs Goliber
Bellemare vs Weigand
Russell vs Lajeunesse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.