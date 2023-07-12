There was an added dimension to the Southern Vermont All-Star Football Camp at Rutland’s Alumni Field this week — a growing enterprise called QB Velocity.
Mike Pina showed his son (also Mike) how to be a quarterback. Mike Jr. applied the schooling on a quarterback trail that saw him play on two Massachusetts state titles team at Xaverian High School, Nichols College and, just recently, with the Southwest Kansas Storm in Dodge City, where he was named the indoor league’s Rookie Offensive Player of the Year.
The father and son were at Rutland High’s Alumni Field on Wednesday evening to work with a number of high school quarterbacks.
Their business has grown to where they are training 500 quarterbacks a year.
The concept is built on the methods Mike Sr. implemented while training Mike Jr. as he grew up.
“The whole business is built on what I taught him,” the father said.
Mike Sr. said that the footwork that he teaches quarterbacks will be applicable in any offensive system.
“Quarterback play in Vermont has to get better,” camp director Chris Redding told the entire group of players on Wednesday. “It is getting better, but it has to still get better.”
QB Velocity does clinics and camps throughout the area but this was their first time in Vermont.
TIGER FOOTBALL
New Middlebury Union High football coach John Nuceder said there will not be a complete overhaul of MUHS football.
“We will stay true to our roots,” he said at camp on Wednesday. “It is still going to be Middlebury football as we know it.”
That means a lot more running than passing.
Will he open it up a little more? Maybe.
“It’s too early to tell,” Nuceder said.
The Tigers lost 12 key players from last year.
Nuceder is enthused about the four-way scrimmage at Middlebury that will include CVU, Otter Valley and Fair Haven.
“That is going to be awesome. The scrimmage we had with Colchester, Rice and BFA-St. Albans was a good run but this gets us to scrimmage teams close by,” he said.
He expects a robust turnout for the Tigers , probably about 60 players.
JOHNSON BACK
Mount Anthony graduate and Assumption receiver Gavin Johnson is back on the camp’s staff and he said that St. Johnsbury quarterback Jake Cady will be returning to the Division II program for his fifth year.
Cady led the Greyhounds in rushing last year with 635 yards and threw for 1,612 yards with 12 touchdowns against six interceptions.
Eight of Cady’s completions went to Johnson.
The Greyhounds open Sept.2 at home against Kutztown.
Assumption made Lindy’s Top 25 in Division II, placing 21st, after going 8-3 last season including a 17-14 loss to Slippery Rock in the opening round of the Division II playoffs.
ANTICIPATION AT UNH
Redding, who played his high school football at Mount Anthony and Burr and Burton Academy, went on to play football for the University of New Hampshire.
The excitement is high at UNH which is getting a big splash in the preseason hype. The Wildcats are ranked in all of the Top 25 Polls. They are No. 14 in Lindy’s and No. 8 in the Athlon poll.
The Wildcats open up at Stonehill on Sept. 2, travel to Central Michigan the following week and then host state rival Dartmouth on Sept. 16.
NOTES: It will be a reunion this year when Rutland and CVU meet on the football field. Two of Rutland High coach Mike Norman’s former players are on the CVU staff. John Stempek will handle the offense and Frank Parisi will be the line coach. ... Bellows Falls will have two scrimmages. The Terriers travel to Burr and Burton Academy on Aug. 23 for a 5 p.m. session and then will travel to Peterborough, New Hampshire on Aug. 26 to go against ConVal at 10 a.m. The Terriers open at home against Springfield on Sept. 1.