You are the No. 1 seed but you got spanked by Proctor 69-50 in your own building late in the season. Now, you are facing No. 3 Proctor in the boys basketball Division IV state championship game Saturday at noon at Barre Auditorium.
Hmmm. If you are top-seeded Twin Valley do you dramatically change the way played against the Phantoms in that 19-point loss? Do you just tweak things a little? Or as the saying goes, Do you dance with the girl that brung you? The girl, in this case, brung the Wildcats to a 20-2 record and that No. 1 seed.
The prevailing sentiment among most coaches is that this time of year you change very little or nothing at all.
But in the Division II semifinal game this week, the Montpelier Solons played as much zone as they had in all their previous games combined and defeated a U-32 team that had edged them twice during the season.
Proctor and Twin Valley split their regular-season games, the Wildcats winning 49-41 in Proctor back on Dec. 13.
“You’ve got to expect the unexpected but I think because Twin Valley does what they do so well, there is really no reason not to do it,” Proctor senior guard Joe Valerio said.
Proctor coach Jake Eaton doesn’t expect much different from TV coach Chris Brown and his Wildcats.
“Everyone is going to have wrinkles, but you only have two days to prepare,” Eaton said.
“I know how Chris likes to coach and he knows how I like to coach.
“We are good friends and bounce ideas off each other all the time. Now, it is about who plays the best and who plays the hardest.”
Eaton views his starting lineup of Valerio, Logan Starling, Conner McKearin, Brennon Crossmon and Solomon Parker as having five guards.
If anyone is thought of as the big man it is Parker but Eaton fully believes this is a lineup of five guards.
Twin Valley does have a big man. Center Dylan Dupuis is tall by D-IV standards at 6-foot-3 1/2 and his long arms allow him to play even bigger.
Eaton felt that for much of TV’s semifinal game against Danville that Dupuis was the best player on the floor.
“He is super active. He concerns me,” Eaton said of Dupuis.
“He kept us in the game when Jack McHale was on the bench the whole third quarter with four fouls,” Brown said.
“His growth from the beginning of last year until now has been tremendous.”
Dupuis, Izaak Park, Owen Grinold and Jack and Colin McHale comprise the starting lineup for the Wildcats.
Brown said he will not implement wholesale changes despite the one-sided loss to the Phantoms.
“We’ll tweak some things,” the TV coach said. “We’ll clean some things up.
“I’m sure Jake was doing the same thing. You watch the film and see what you can do better.”
Brown believes the start of the game will be important to both teams.
“Proctor won that last game in the first three minutes,” Brown said. “It will be important to get off to a good start and feed of that energy.”
Eaton agrees.
“We came out in that game and played very well in the early minutes. They missed some bunnies. It was a combination of us playing very well and them not playing well early.”
Brown also points out that you can’t read too much into any regular-season result.
In 2015, we beat Proctor by about 20 points each time and they beat us (in the semifinals) at The Aud,” Brown said.
The Phantoms and Wildcats are both known for their bursts. They are capable of making runs and using the energy to keep them going.
“Like Twin Valley, we feed off energy,” Eaton said.
Eaton has coached three state championship teams at Proctor but this one is unique.
“We have got five guards. We have always had good guards but on the other teams we have always had a big guy to go to,” Eaton said.
“We have got to get the boards, both the offensive and defensive boards, and we have got to make our free throws,” Valerio said.
“And if our shooting is off — as was in the semifinals against Rivendell — we just have to get out in transition.”
Valerio is the stablizing influence, a heady player who has an outstanding assist-to-turnover ratio.
McKearin complements him with a more high-octane style.
“He is an animal,” Brown said of McKearin. “He brings the energy.”
Valerio, Crossmon, McKearin and Starling are known for sticking the 3-pointer and perhaps Parker should be. Against Poultney in the quarterfinals, Parker nailed both of his 3-point attempts.
The Wildcats have some depth.
“If I have to play eight guys, I am OK with that. I trust my guys,” Brown said.
The Phantoms have been working Bryson Bourne into the game more as the season has progressed.
“For him to be playing as a freshman as much as he has says everything about him. He does OK when he is in there,” Brown said of Bourne.
“This team is really fun to watch, but it can also be maddening at times,” Eaton said.
He and Phantom fans hope the fun continues right through the cutting down of the nets and all the other post-game hoopla.
Back in the Twin Valley area, they are hoping for that elusive championship parade for a boys basketball team.
NOTES: Proctor has won 17 state titles in boys basketball. ... Neither Twin Valley or its forerunners Wilmington or Whitingham have won a state crown. TV got to the final in 2014 and fell to Danville 50-43. ... Eaton and Brown are both in their college Hall of Fames — Eaton for football at the University of Maine and Brown for basketball at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. Brown’s wife Jamie is also in the NVU-Lyndon Hall of Fame for basketball. ... Twin Valley Athletic Director Buddy Hayford is in the NVU-Lyndon HOF.
