POULTNEY — Fueled by the sting of a 38-27 loss to Poultney on their home floor, the Proctor boys basketball team overcame a 19-14 halftime deficit on Thursday night to beat the Blue Devils 43-35 on Capman Court.
“I guess it was payback,” Proctor’s Matt Nop said.
Nop was as responsible for the victory as anyone. He made six steals and got his hands on numerous other balls than that. If there were a statistic for deflections, he was in double figures.
Marcus Lewis was his equivalent defensively for Poultney, also with six steals.
The Blue Devils brought a three-game winning streak into the game and for a long while, it appeared that they might be taking a four-game win skein into the Division IV playoffs.
When Ari Camp nailed a 3-point field goal, it cushioned the Blue Devils’ lead to 24-18 in the third quarter.
But then the Phantoms put together a great stretch to take the lead. It began with Bode Richardson scoring on a putback, Carter Crossmon connecting on a 3-point field goal and then Nop scoring to give the Phantoms a 25-24 lead.
Chase Razanouski got a big bucket inside to beat the third quarter buzzer, sending the Phantoms into the final quarter with a 29-24 lead.
Lewis netted a 3-pointer to close the margin to 29-27 but Nop made one of his steals and turned it into a hoop, putting the Phantoms up by four.
They kept the lead right about there the remainder of the game.
Proctor freshman Aaron Brock made one of the biggest shots of the game with 2:50 remaining. Lewis had just made free throws to pare the lead 35-31 when Brock drained a 3-point field goal to pad the advantage to 38-31.
It was a good thing for the Phantoms that they had the luxury of that cushion because the Blue Devils were not done. Camp drilled a 3-pointer and his freshman classmate Erik Kendall got another bucket to make it a one-possession game, 38-35.
But Poultney’s momentum was sapped by Richardson and Brock. Richardson’s hoop and Brock’s free throw pushed the lead to six with only 50 seconds to go.
Brock came up big in that fourth quarter, playing nothing like a ninth grader with the game on the line. He had all six of his points in those final eight minutes.
Some of that can be attributed to playing the pressure-packed position of soccer goalie in the fall or being on a varsity baseball mound as an eighth grader last spring.
“I have been in close games in soccer and got a little bit of confidence from that,” Brock said.
“I think hat from start to finish, that is the best game that we have played all year,” Proctor coach Matt Parker said.
Best of all, with the playoffs beginning on Tuesday, the Phantoms finally played a good second half.
“We have not been a second-half team all season. This was a great way to end the season,” Parker said.
The Blue Devils are one of the tallest teams in the division led by 6-foot-4 Ryan Simons and Peyton Book.
Book corralled 16 rebounds and Simons pulled down 10.
But Richardson, Razanouski and company held their own in the battle of the boards.
“Nop’s defense was outstanding. He got six to eight 50-50 balls,” Poultney coach Todd Montana said.
The Phantoms and Blue Devils both finish the regular season with a record of 8-12. Proctor goes into the playoffs having won two in a row.
The loss might have cost the Devils a home playoff game but that is not something Montana is thinking about.
“We are going to play who we are going to play,” he said.
It was Poultney’s Senior Night. Connor Worthing, Brooks Filskov and Lewis were honored before the game along with senior cheerleaders Lydia Book, Julianne Farley and Elizabeth Woodsbury.
Crossmon led the Phantoms with 11 points. Nop had eight but that paled in comparison to what he gave the team on defense. Richardson and Brock followed with six points each.
Lewis led all scorers with 14. Kendall added eight and Camp seven.
Montana said in a close game like this, the outcome can be measured in inches.
“Some of the shots go in and some roll off the rim. Tonight we had a lot of shots roll off,” said Montana, who once was the head men’s coach at the other end of the street for Green Mountain College.
Or as many coaches like to view it, are both 0-0. It’s a whole new season now.
