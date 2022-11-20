NORTHFIELD — The Ice Bowl, the NFL Championship Game in 1967, could not have had harsher elements than the 22nd North-South All-Star Football Game played on Norwich University's Sabine Field on Sunday.
It was cold, the wind was whipping and snow sometimes swirled.
The ball might have been tough to throw or catch but the players did each of those things pretty well.
The weather did not bother offensive linemen who only had to worry about winning the battle with the opponent in front of them.
Mike Empey played on the offensive line at Mass. Maritime and coached the offensive linemen in past years in both this North-South All-Star Game and in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual summer classic that pits the top recent high school graduates of Vermont against their counterparts of New Hampshire.
"I would tell them, 'You take a penalty before you let the quarterback get hit. Protect the quarterback like he is your mother,'" Empey said.
The biggest offensive lineman in Vermont's North-South Game on Sunday was Fair Haven's David Doran at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds.
Doran said after the game that he does not mind the anonymity that comes with the position. He does not care about the headlines others get for scoring touchdowns.
That's not for him. He enjoys the battles in the line on each and every play.
"You are just trying to compete against the guy across from you and it's just a dogfight," Doran said.
"I am working hard so that my teammates can get those yards."
He said he knows he might not get recognition from fans and others but he also knows that he is recognized by teammates for all of his contributions. He realizes his teammates know his importance to each and every scoring drive.
Doran's head coach at Fair Haven Jim Hill was an offensive lineman at Rutland High School and he stresses the importance of that unit by having his big guys participate in St. Johnsbury coach Rich Alercio's O-Line Camp in St. Johnsbury.
"He (Alercio) really helped me to get better with pass blocking," Doran said.
"I think pass blocking is harder (than run blocking) because you have to wait for them to come to you," Doran said.
"He has a lot of knowledge and has helped me to get a lot better."
Doran will not be waging his "trench warfare" much longer. He will not be playing the game in college as he has elected to pursue a career as an electrician.
But he will still have one more football to play if he is selected for the Vermont team that will take on New Hampshire at Castleton University in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl on the first Saturday of August.
Empey said the North-South event is the hardest one to coach.
"In the Shrine Game, you have a full week (with double or triple sessions)," Empey said. "Here, you only have four practices."
The South squad had its four practices leading up to the game at Rutland High School and the North at Norwich University.
Empey has relinquished his coaching duties and is now the North-South Chairman for the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
He was braving the weather just like all the other hardy fans at Sabine Field and enjoying the wide open plays in the North's 34-27 victory — the passing of Brattleboro's Devin Speno, the ability to get open and catch the ball by Rutland's Jonah Bassett, the tough yards earned by Burr and Burton's Michael Crabtree, the big plays by St. Johnsbury dual threat QB Quinn Murphy, the dynamic play of Rice Memorial's Mathias Mazanti and the hard inside running of BFA-Fairfax's Shaun Gibson.
But through it all, you know Empey had a little extra love for those big guys slugging it out in the trenches.
