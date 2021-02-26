Obviously, putting Johnson State and Lyndon State under one umbrella called Northern Vermont University was a financial move.
There is a residual benefit of having the schools named NVU-Lyndon and NVU-Johnson. Getting the state’s name in there fosters some added identity and pride across the entire Green Mountain State.
When I saw the result of NVU-Lyndon’s impressive 94-90 victory over New England College on Thursday night, it meant a little more to me that a school with Vermont in its name had beaten a pretty good program from New Hampshire.
We talk a lot about branding these days and the degree of the intent to which the name change cultivates a little more pride in these two institutions in the northern tier of the state does not matter. It happened and it’s all good.
“I think branding is huge,” NVU-Johnson sports information director Chad Copeland said.
Copeland discovered it also takes time.
“When I got the job here and told people that I got the job at NVU-Johnson, they would say, ‘Oh, you’re going to Johnson State,’” he said.
But as time goes on traditions are built and Thursday night’s big victory by Northern Vermont University is one of those things that helps to build it.
The fact that NVU-Lyndon once trailed the Pilgrims by 18 testifies to NVU’s character and firepower.
NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball coach Dave Pasiak concurs with Copeland that the name change takes time to gain identification.
“I think it is a double-edged sword,” Pasiak said. “The people who graduated from Lyndon State and Johnson State still identify with those names.
“There is a little bit of negative before you get the positive over time. All of our current students only know us as NVU-Lyndon.”
Pasiak believes having both Vermont and University in the name gives the school cache and is a benefit in the recruiting process.
“Becoming a university helped Castleton when they made the change,” Pasiak said.
He believes the name Northern Vermont University helps the recruiting efforts in state but more beyond the state’s boundaries.
“From a branding standpoint, I think it helps in state but even more out of state and beyond New England in the way it resonates with students,” he said.
Pasiak started Poultney’s 6-foot-5 Levi Haviland in a previous game against Husson University because the Eagles are extremely big.
He kept Haviland in the starting lineup Thursday night and he contributed during his 23 minutes with seven points, five rebounds and a blocked shot.
Haviland’s cousin Jon Baker joined the Hornets after the holiday break.
“He reached out to me during the break and told me that the doctor had cleared him to play,” Pasiak said.
Baker suffered significant injuries in a game two years ago as a senior against Twin Valley and is just now getting healthy.
Pasiak believes both former Blue Devils can contribute significantly in the seasons ahead.
New England College’s Calvin Cheek had eight steals against NVU-Lyndon and is now 39 steals away from breaking the NCAA record regardless of division.
“He’s phenomenal,” Pasiak said.
Cheek is also only 90 points shy of the 1,000-point milestone.
Cheek is a senior but plans to return to NEC for the extra season granted by the NCAA so reaching those numbers seems a certainty if he does not achieve them this season.
“He gotten better offensively each year. He has made himself into a good offensive player,” Pasiak said.
The Pilgrims and Hornets meet again Saturday in Henniker, New Hampshire at 1 p.m.
