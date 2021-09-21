They say defense wins championships, but a potent offense can certainly help a team’s cause.
There are a bunch of Vermont high school football teams that have ridden a high-scoring offense to early success in the 2021 season.
In Division I, two undefeated teams remain, Rutland and Hartford, and both boast an offense that can put teams behind in a hurry.
RHS quarterback Trey Davine has shown his injury troubles are a thing of the past. This past Friday at Mount Anthony, Davine led the Ravens to a 35-7 win, throwing for a pair or scores and running for another. His favorite target has been Slade Postemski, who caught three touchdowns last week.
Rutland is averaging 32 points per game and it has only got stronger as the opening month has gone on.
Bellows Falls is one of two teams undefeated in Division II, along with a balanced U-32 squad, and it has been similarly strong offensively.
The Terriers just posted 35 points against a Lyndon team is no slouch in D-II. Bellows Falls’ ground-and-pound offense has been tough for anyone to match and it is in the driver’s seat for D-II.
In Division III, Windsor, BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille and Otter Valley are putting up points in bunches week after week.
Springfield held the Yellow Jackets to 39 points last week and that had to be considered a win, considering Windsor had scored more than 50 in its first two games. Fairfax just posted more than 50 for the second time themselves and the Otters’ offense has shown to have big play ability as well.
Some of these powerful, undefeated offenses make an appearance in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus football power rankings and others have comfortable homes in our top fives for each division. Last week’s ranking is in parentheses.
1. Rutland 3-0 (1). The Ravens are rolling and they’ve only been getting stronger. Its offense continues to produce and its defense has been a takeaway machine the last two weeks. St. Johnsbury will be a challenge on Friday. Will their record remain unblemished?
2. Hartford 3-0 (2). Teams have kept it competitive with the Hurricanes, but they find a way to pull out wins. Two touchdowns in the fourth quarter pushed them to a Week 3 win against Burlington/South Burlington. A showdown with Middlebury should be loads of fun Friday night.
3. Bellows Falls 3-0 (4). The Terriers move up for the second straight week. No team has showed it can keep up with BF in the opening weeks. Rival Fair Haven is their opponent on Friday.
4. St. Johnsbury 2-1 (5). Two straight wins has the Hilltoppers climbing the rankings. They’ve scored 79 points across their last two games. If they want to keep climbing, they’ll have to earn it against undefeated Rutland.
5. Middlebury 2-1 (2). Last week was a setback for the Tigers after a dream start, but the team they lost to BFA-St. Albans has shown to have one of the better defenses in D-I. Like St. Johnsbury, this weekend will be their biggest test yet.
6. CVU 2-1 (6). The Redhawks were pretty dominant in a win against Burr and Burton over the weekend, bouncing back from a loss to St. Johnsbury. CVU should be the favorites against Mount Mansfield on Saturday.
7. Essex 2-1 (10). Two weeks in a row where the Hornets have looked very strong. In Week 2, it was all about offense, but in Week 3, Essex’s defense was the star of the show, shutting out Mount Mansfield.
8. BFA-St. Albans 2-1 (UR). The Bobwhites jump back into the top 10 after beating previously undefeated Middlebury and being the first ones to score on the Tigers.
9. Windsor 3-0 (9). Another week, another standout offensive performance for the Yellow Jackets. Fairfax and Otter Valley have been plenty impressive in their own right and I can’t wait for Windsor to take on those teams in the second half of the season to see who truly is top dog in D-III.
10. U-32 3-0 (8). The Raiders were idle last week, but earned a forfeit win over an undermanned Spaulding team. U-32 draws Milton on Friday. The Yellowjackets are still a bit of an enigma, winning fairly impressively in Week 1, before getting blown out in Week 3.
On the bubble: Fair Haven, Fairfax-Lamoille, Otter Valley
Our top fives:
Division I: 1. Rutland; 2. Hartford; 3. St. Johnsbury; 4. Middlebury; 5. CVU.
Division II: 1. Bellows Falls; 2. U-32; 3. Fair Haven; 4. Brattleboro; 5. Mount Anthony.
Division III: 1. Windsor; 2. Fairfax/Lamoille; 3. Otter Valley; 4. Woodstock; 5. Springfield.
