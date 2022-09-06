NORTHFIELD -- Nearly 140 runners filled the streets for the Northfield Labor Day Race, but mixed in with the crowd was a first-of-its-kind championship event for Vermont.
The annual Weekend Festival served as the inaugural Power Walk state title competition in the Green Mountain State. Eleven athletes participated in the 5k race through downtown Northfield. Coordinated by the Vermont Senior Games Association and Central Vermont Runners, the Power Walk ran concurrently with the 5k running race. Power walkers age 50-and-up qualified for the National Senior Games, which will take place in July 2023 in Pittsburgh.
Power walking differs from race walking, which is an Olympic sport. Power walkers keep both legs bent at the knee when moving, while the knee is kept straight in race walking. As with race walking, one foot must be kept in contact with the ground when power walking.
Adamant athlete Chris Andresen set a new course record of 34 minutes, 45 seconds, beating 16 runners in the process. Andresen is a veteran racer who is awaiting hip surgery. The Power Walk event provided an opportunity for him to continue competing athletically. Andresen averaged 11:11 per mile for the 5k loop. He won the Vermont Senior Games gold medal in the 65-69 age group.
Hannah Nedzbala is a 73-year-old from Nashua, N.H., who was the fastest walker in the women’s division. She finished second overall in 36:55 and captured a gold medal for the 70-74 age group. West Rupert competitor John Pelton was the oldest power walker. At age 83, he averaged 15:10 per mile and earned a gold medal for the 80-84 age group.
The winners of the 5k running race were 16-year-old Berlin athlete Luke Page (17:41). on the men's side and 33-year-old Hyde Park racer Jennifer Moltz (19:52) on the women's side. A pair of Berlin runners took home top honors in the 1-mile kids race. Nine-year-old Lily Page claimed top honors for girls in 7:19, while 13-year-old Cole Page was the fastest boy in 5:26.
