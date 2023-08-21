SEEKONK, Mass. — Joey Polewarczyk claimed top honors after a powerhouse group of American-Canadian Tour drivers kept fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish at Seekonk Speedway during the 48th Spring Green 123.
After powering through from the back of heat three to claim a plus5 handicap, Polewarczyk was surrounded by rookies Andrew Molleur and Tanner Woodard during the start.While Polewarczyk showcased impressive speed on the inside, Molleur put the hammer down to lead lap two from his outside starting spot as Connor Souza and Woodard remained close behind.
The first caution flag flew on lap 19 for the spinning Mike Brightman car. Molleur chose the outside restart lane above Polewarczyk and again rocketed away with the lead. Polewarczyk took the hint and jumped to the outside lane and overtook Molleur to lead with 100 laps remaining. Derek Gluchacki kept up a lightning pace at the onset, methodically moving into third by lap 35 after starting in 10th place. That set up a battle with Molleur for second before a crossed-up mess in turn two saw Seekonk Speedway regulars Ryan Vanasse, Richie Murray and Vinny Arrenegado slam across the racetrack and head pit-side for the night.
Polewarczyk took the lead over Molleur on the lap-45 restart. As the field stretched out and drivers settled in, the real battle was for eighth. Seekonk top dogs Jacob Burns and Mark Jenison fought nose-to-tail and side-by-side with top touring racers Tom Carey III and Gabe Brown. Over 20 circuits, the four battled across the quarter-mile track and were often three-wide in a thrilling showdown of gutsy skill and near misses.
Two more quick-spin cautions set up more drag races between Polewarczyk and Molleur. Gluchacki kept up the pace in third, with Woodard also staying within striking distance. A hard wreck for Carey III against the frontstretch wall on lap 102 ruined an up-and-down day for his team.
For the first time of the night Gluchacki used a strong restart to surge past Molleur and set his sights on Polewarczyk. Waiting for the opportune time to strike, Molleur and Woodard raced side-by-side behind the leaders.
One final caution with three laps to go set up a final showdown among the top four. While the leaves remained side by side at the onset, Polewarczyk put the power down and built a slim lead to claim his second Spring Green victory. He joined Scott Payea as the only repeat ACT winners at Seekonk Speedway. Gluchacki held on for second, with Woodard holding off Molleur to place third. Brown completed the top-five.
After battling each other throughought the second half of the event, Erick Sands finished sixth in front of D.J. Shaw. They were followed by Cam Huntress, 2022 Seekonk Speedway champion Mark Jenison and Burns.
ACT drivers will return to action Saturday night at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway.
ACT Spring Green Results
Aug. 19, 2023