NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Joey Polewarczk could not be stopped down the stretch en route to his Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model victory at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
The Granite State driver grabbed the lead for good with 44 laps remaining in the 150-lap event. He held the division’s best racers at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Ben Rowe earned the pole position in qualifying but surrendered the lead to Ryan Green at the start. Green led the first 10 laps before going back and forth with Rowe. Following a lap-21 caution for Even Hallstrom’s stalled automobile, points leader Johnny Clark turned up the heat and snatched the lead from Rowe on lap 33. Polewarczk wasn’t far behind after moving up to third from the ninth starting position.
When the second yellow flag flew on lap 42 for Scott McDaniel’s stopped machine, Rowe got the jump on Clark. The lead trio broke away from the field until lap 60, when Gabe Brown — who had driven from last to sixth — ground to a halt with a suspension failure.
Polewarczyk decided it was time to go, driving to the second spot after Clark slid high in turn three. A few circuits later, Polewarczyk used a high line to pass Rowe for the lead with 70 laps complete. Clark cut a right-front tire and slapped the frontstretch wall on lap 92.
Another yellow came out 10 laps later for debris, and Rowe gave it one more shot. He grabbed the lead for three circuits before Polewarczyk regained the lead. As Polewarczyk pulled away, Rowe and Joey Doiron went at it for 20 laps before Doiron finally cleared him to take over second. Doiron was gaining on Polewarczk when the fifth caution flew for Brian Whalley’s front-stretch spin with 13 laps to go.
Doiron was next to Polewarczyk for the restart, but the leader took off quickly. The sequence repeated itself when Green spun out with six laps to go, setting the stage for Polewarczyk's first PASS victory since 2018. It was also the first time Polewarczyk won at White Mountain since 2016.
Doiron came in second, while D.J. Shaw passed Rowe late to place third. Clark recovered from his flat tire to finish fifth. Dan Winter, Ryan Robbins, Kate Re, Justin Larsen and Rowland Robinson Jr. rounded out the top-10.
Waterbury Center’s Jason Woodard used a little speed and a lot of luck to win the 50-lap Street Stock Open. Woodard and his son Tanner were in third and fourth, respectively, when Jimmy Renfrew Jr. went underneath Kris Watson to take the lead with six laps to go. Coming out of turn two the next time around, Renfrew and Watson made contact. The result sent Renfrew spinning down the backstretch and earning both a trip to the rear.
When the race went green again, Tanner Woodard had the edge on the outside. The younger Woodard was in front when Renfrew spun again on the front-stretch and nailed Ryan Phillips to bring out another yellow. The outside remained the place to be on the final restart, with Jason Woodard getting the jump this time to lead a 1-2 family finish.
Tanner Woodard barely held off Watson, who roared back for a third-place result. Kyle Hewins, Nate Leavitt, Matt Potter, Michael Potter, Phillips, Jaden Perry and Renfrew came home fourth through 10th, respectively.
Max Cookson made a move on the final restart to win the 50-lap PASS Modified feature. Cookson started 10th and got as high as second early in the race before settling into third behind points-leader Tyler King and former champion Spencer Morse.
When Milo Washer spun on lap 46 to bring out the fifth caution, it set up a four-lap dash to the finish. As the field got the green flag, Morse poked his front bumper in front of King on the outside. The duo came out of turn four a little high, and Cookson stayed glued to the bottom to make it a three-wide battle down the front-stretch. King was forced to back off entering turn one, and Cookson grabbed the lead away from Morse to prevail for the first time this season. Morse came across the line second, with King settling for third. Gary Chiasson, Ajay Cates, Bill Dixon, Tracy Gordon, Mike Davis, Kevin Durgan and Troy Morse completed the top-10.
