LOS ANGELES — PlayVS, the leading amateur esports platform and operator of official state high school leagues across the United States and Canada, is adding Vermont to its expanding roster of partnered states.
PlayVS will be teaming up with the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA), which oversees high school sports and activities in the state, to incorporate esports as an option in all 82 public high schools across Vermont.
For the first season this fall, PlayVS will offer as state titles, League of Legends, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The fall 2023 season starts on Sept. 26 and culminates in championship matches in December.
“PlayVS is delighted to partner with the Vermont Principals’ Association, uniting in our shared commitment to enriching the quality and equity of educational opportunities,” says Aakash Ranavat, Chief Business Officer at PlayVS, in a press release.
“With esports, we’re not just offering a platform for competitive gaming but also a unique channel for inclusivity, diversity and personal development. We’re excited to contribute to the VPA’s mission to nurture constructive communities in schools across the state.
“Our students’ interests, talents and passions have evolved through the years, so we’re excited to begin integrating scholastic esports into our schools to reach an untapped portion of our student population who thrive in digital landscapes,” said Lauren Thomas, VPA Assistant Executive Director.
“We’re also making strides towards our goal of supporting every learner and creating inclusive environments for our students. Together with PlayVS, we’re crafting a fun and competitive environment where every student can find their place and flourish.”
PlayVS’ platform has already assisted a growing esports community to take root in Vermont. Champlain Valley Union High School built its esports program from the ground up on PlayVS two years ago and it has proven to bring together a new group of students who once lacked a school-sanctioned activity to participate in.
The program led to a noticeable uptick in engagement in the school’s athletics program and more students building a meaningful connection with their peers and faculty members.
“We’ve found that esports serves as a community of our youth that were not served by other sports and the team has become much more than just a team; it’s a family,” said Nick Clark, an esports Co-Coach at Champlain Valley Union High School.
“Our program includes students from every walk of life and we have been congratulated on being one of the most inclusive programs at CVU. As one of the early adopters in the state, we look forward to seeing more schools establish esports programs and join us in this highly competitive arena.”
Participation per season costs $80 per player or less for larger teams. This fee grants students access to full games and, for some titles, a complete suite of unlocked, in-game content.
PlayVS has also donated over $775k in hardware to schools across the country, and most schools already possess the required computer equipment in existing labs or libraries. Schools can register their teams for the upcoming fall season by signing up at PlayVS.com.