WEST HAVEN — Adam Pierson continued his strong start to the 2020 racing season and ended the Independence Day holiday weekend with his second win in four days at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Sunday.
Pierson topped a list of winners that included Evan Roberts, Chris Murray, Chris Sumner, and Cody O’Brien.
Pierson romped to his second win of the weekend in the 30-lap Pepsi Sportsman Modified feature, backing up his Thursday night special event win with the Sprint Cars of New England tour.
On Sunday night, the East Corinth driver rocketed from his 11th starting position into the lead two laps past the halfway mark, and then ran away from the field for his second Sportsman win of the year and third overall at the track. The race began with a big bang, as polesitter James Hanson got turned around in the first corner, taking eight other cars with him and dramatically changing the complexion of the race. While most of the cars involved came away with relatively little damage, the wreck allowed many drivers – including point leader Bobby Hackel, who started 22nd – to advance their positions greatly by simply avoiding the pileup.
After the mess was cleared, the race went green-to-checkers without incident. Pierson was long gone, but the battles from second place through the balance of the top 10 were non-stop.
Demetrios Drellos finished as the runner-up for the third consecutive race. Jake Scarborough ran to his best finish of the year in third ahead of Hackel and rookie Josh Masterson.
Fourteen-year-old Evan Roberts put all the pieces together for his first-ever win in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division. The fourth-generation racer from Fletcher, had already contended for podium finishes, only to have disaster strike in one form or another, but he led all 20 laps on the caution-free race to score a popular victory.
Shawn McPhee and Garrett Given had a good give-and-take battle all race long to end up second and third, respectively, while Josh Bussino had a solid run in fourth place.
Roberts and McPhee graduated from the 500cc Mini Sprint division last year, while Given and Bussino moved up from the Super Stock class. Larry Gallipo completed the top five finishers, followed by Lacey Hanson, Matt Bilodeau, Anthony Warren, Johnny Bruno, and Travis Witbeck.
Chris Murray and Bill Duprey had a full-contact fight to the finish in the 20-lap Super Stock feature. Duprey led from the outset, but Murray stalked him and then made his move right at the end. The two multi-time champions banged doors and fenders in a drag race to the finish line, and Fair Haven racer Murray came away with his first win of the season by just 0.052 seconds – a difference of about three feet.
Jim McKiernan and Andrew FitzGerald had a clean battle for third place, which went McKiernan’s way, and Ronnie Alger ran a good race to take fifth.
Rookie Chris Sumner was a first-time winner in the Mini Stock division, which saw its feature race cut short from 15 laps to just 8, as rain began to fall at the end of the night. The Ripton driver drove from fifth to the lead in just three laps, and he was holding off some fast cars when the race was called. Chris Conroy took the runner-up finish in front of Dakota Desabrais, Shawn Moquin, and Craig Kirby.
Earlier in the night, the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprints saw Springfield’s Cody O’Brien dominate the 15-lap feature, driving from seventh to lead in one lap and streaking to his second win of the season. Ausitn Chaves finished second, followed by Samantha Mulready, Dakota Green, and Kamden Duffy.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns on Sunday, July 12, with limited grandstand seating and drive-in spectator parking.
