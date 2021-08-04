Peanut butter and jelly. Macaroni and cheese. Greg Taylor and Art Bemis. Some things just feel right together.
Taylor and Bemis will be entering their 51st L.D. Pierce Invitational as partners, when the 72nd incarnation of the tournament opens up on Thursday at Rutland Country Club.
“I’ve been married for 52 years and been with (Greg) for 51 years,” Bemis said. “It’s like a second marriage. It’s been a really neat ride. I have all good memories with Greg as my partner.”
The duo first got together more than a half century ago when Bemis made his way from South Boston to the Rutland area. Taylor was turning heads at the time as a young member at Rutland Country Club.
Bemis was looking for a partner for the Pierce that year and Taylor’s name came up.
“There were people saying, ‘there’s this guy who shoots six or seven birdies.’ Art was like, ‘I have to meet this guy,’” Taylor said.
The rest is history. The two were joined for life.
Their golf journeys have taken them other places in life at times, but they always can look forward to that weekend in early August, where they’ll compete together again.
Bemis and Taylor have won a pair of Pierce tournaments as partners, winning the crown in 1973 and 1978. The field was as stacked as they come during those days. Bemis was the Pierce tournament director for many years and some of the best teams flocked to Rutland for the tournament.
“We got some of the best teams in the country to come play,” Bemis said. “It was a great contingent of players. I would have loved to win it, but it was always about having fun with Greg.”
Bemis was the more established golfer when the two met all those years ago. Taylor made sure to soak up all he could from Bemis and continues to to this day.
“Arthur was always the teacher,” Taylor said. “His swing is just as smooth to this day as it was 50 years ago. He not only taught me about the physical aspect, but also the mental aspect of the game.”
Golf is what brought them together, but it was only the appetizer for a relationship that will continue to endure.
“(Art) is my truest friend,” Taylor said.
“Greg is the best part of the tournament for me,” Bemis said.
Bemis and Taylor have seen waves of golfers come into the tournament over their time competing in the event. There have been a handful of teams that have made multi-year championship runs in the match play tournament.
Most recently, the team of Drake Hull and Jared Nelson have laid claim to the top prize. The Rutland Country Club duo has won the last three Pierce tournaments and Hull has two more Pierce titles to his name with a different partner.
“There’s a whole breed of Rutlanders that have come up and done well in the tournament,” Bemis said. “I’m thrilled to see that. There’s so much tradition with this tournament. They’ve always made sure to have the best field.”
“It’s been great to see the different eras of competitors in the tournament,” Taylor said. “These kids, I love the way they play golf. I look at these kids playing well, winning tournaments, going to college on scholarship, it’s great to see.”
Hull and Nelson won last year’s Pierce by besting Max Major and Matt Morin 4-and-2 in the Championship Flight finals. The Rutland duo earned the top seed in that Championship Flight due to a 6-under qualifying round and won by scores of 3-and-2, 5-and-4 and 3-and-2 on their road to the final.
If Hull and Nelson are able to win this year’s tournament, they will become the first duo in Pierce Invitational history to win the tournament four years in a row.
Their road to that accomplishment won’t be easy with numerous quality contenders looking to grab that top spot.
There are 96 teams entered into this year’s tournament. There will be a stroke play qualifying round on Thursday at Rutland Country Club to decide what flights teams will be seeded into.
The top 16 duos will be in the Championship Flight and teams are seeded into successive flights from there based on their qualifying score.
Match play for all flights begins on Friday and continues through Sunday, where the Championship Flight winning team is crowned.
On top of the Championship Flight and the successive flights, there is also a Senior Flight that includes the top senior teams that didn’t make the Championship Flight. Both players on that team must be 55 years or older at the time of the tournament to qualify for that flight.
A possible Championship Flight contender from the Capital region of the state is the Country Club of Barre duo of Troy Evans and Eric Lajeunesse. Lajeunesse teamed with 2021 Vermont Amateur champion Bryson Richards last year and was part of a Pierce-winning duo in 2013.
In the same tee group as Hull and Nelson will be clubmate Garren Poirier, who is teaming with Evan Russell. Both men are former Vermont Amateur champions. Poirier has won the Pierce twice, with a different partner in each win.
One of Poirier’s former winning partners, Brian Albertazzi is in the field teaming with Matt Barnard.
There a couple more former winning duos from the last few decades in the field. Jody Larson and Mike Dukette won seven Pierce titles across 1990s and 2000s. They were in last year’s Championship flight and are back this year.
Nick Taylor and Steve Burak won the Pierce in 2014 and will also be in the field this year.
Major will team with Rutland clubmate Frankie Sanborn in this year’s tournament.
Taylor and Bemis go out in a tee group that includes former Major League Baseball all-star Jim Kaat, who is teaming with John Franzoni.
Other returning Championship Flight teams include: Kevin Thompson and Gregg Spiro; John Esterbrook Jr. and John Esterbrook III; Jeffrey Houle and Jared Barber; Brian Hill and Dale Patterson; Samuel Major and Cody Booska.
Michael Morgan is a 2020 Championship Flight competitor with a different partner this year. He’ll team with Curt Hier.
The first qualifying groups tee off at 7:20 a.m. on Thursday at Rutland Country Club.
