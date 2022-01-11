PROCTOR — Happy New Year. Playing its first basketball game of 2022, the Proctor boys basketball team found its stride as it went along and rolled past Sharon Academy 78-47.
Not only had the Phantoms not played since falling to Windsor on Dec. 29, they had not had a practice where everyone had been in attendance since before the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Tournament on Dec. 10.
“It has been a long time since we have played. COVID has impacted us, but in the second half we got it going,” Proctor junior forward Bryson Bourn said.
The Phoenix brought an 0-5 record into the Almo Buggiani Gym but stayed in the game throughout the first half, trailing 34-24 at the break.
But in the third quarter, the Phantoms exploded. Joel Denton, Carter Crossmon and Levi Petit nailed 3-point field goals during those eight minutes. The Phantoms outscored the Phoenix 29-12 in the stanza.
Petit had a big night, leading all scorers with 26.
“Three of our starters had three fouls early,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said. “We played a ton of people and we did a lot of great things in the third quarter and at the end of the game.”
The Phantoms raised their record to 3-1 and travel to Danville on Saturday.
“It is one of the toughest places to play in the state and we have not had a road game yet. It’s not ideal,” Eaton said.
Denton connected on three 3-point field goals.
He and Crossmon (two 3s) followed Petit in scoring with 12 points each and Bourn added 11.
Caleb Benjamin led the Phoenix with 21 points. Riley Eastman added 10.
“It is going to take a while,” Eaton said.
There was one play midway through the third quarter when Petit cashed in with a layup off the fast break where the Phantoms did everything correctly — filling the lanes and making the right decisions with their passes.
The outcome had long been decided but Eaton became animated, shouting, “well done, well done.”
When you have not played a game since Dec. 29, execution becomes important and it was the ingredient Eaton was looking for.
The game was tied at 4-4 when Petit drove hard to the hoop, converted the layup and then finished off the three-point play to put the Phantoms in front 7-4, a lead they never relinquished.
It was good to get a victory for the Phantoms and their fans.
And it was really good to be back playing basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.