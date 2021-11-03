PITTSFORD — Maggie McKearin and senior classmates Laci French, Jasmine Traverse, Megan Cole, Angel Traverse, Dez Traverse and Katelynn Regula made their final game on Taranovich Field memorable.
McKearin scored three goals to help lead the Phantoms to a 7-0 victory over Mount St. Joseph and a spot in the Division IV state championship game for the 11th consecutive season.
“I think this was special because we played so well together as a team,” McKearin said.
Whenever a teammate has a birthday, McKearin seems to do something special.
Back in September, she scored her 100th career goal on Regula’s birthday.
Wednesday was sophomore sweeper Brookelyn Kimball’s birthday and McKearin had a hat trick to go with the semifinal victory.
“This was by far the best birthday I have ever had. This is the best present my team could have given me,” Kimball said.
The Mounties kept the game scoreless for 18 minutes. It is possible that thoughts of a tough game with the Mounties earlier in the season might have begun creeping into the Phantoms’ heads. That was a game the Phantoms escaped with 3-2 win and found themselves trailing at halftime.
But once McKearin found the back of the net with 22 minutes left in the half, the goals started to come more easily.
McKearin dribbled the ball through the middle of the box and ripped it past keeper Cindi Carranza.
“I think getting that first one was important for getting our confidence up.” McKearin said.
Isabel Greb made it 2-0 14:52 before the half. She nailed a line shot from 20 yards with Emma Palmer earning the assist.
Then, with eight minutes to go in the half, Palmer scored with a perfectly placed line drive into the corner.
Greb, who had her own hat trick, put her second goal on the board 1:50 before halftime and the Phantoms took that 4-0 lead into the break. Palmer earned the assist on that goal.
Greb completed her hat trick less than five minutes into the new half and McKearin scored just over two minutes later with Cole notching the assist.
MSJ back Ellie Tracy made a great save right on the goal line to prevent another Proctor goal but there was no denying McKearin with 21:03 left to play.
The Phantoms will take a 15-0 record to Manchester’s Applejack Stadium in search of a third consecutive state crown.
An 11th straight trip to the state championship game is an amazing story but the MSJ program has its own proud story.
When Lori Patterson took over the team several years ago, only eight players answered the bell.
Now, they have more than sufficient numbers and have brought back winning girls soccer to the Academy, giving fans a team they know can be competitive nearly every time out.
They complete the season with a 10-4-2 record.
Patterson pointed out that the Mounties have battled the injury bug all season and were never 100 percent. Given that, she felt making it to the semifinals was a magnificent accomplishment.
Seniors Taylor Blodorn, Sienna Diezel, Tiana Gallipo, Tracy, and Brooke Bishop have been at the heart of the program’s rise over the last four seasons. They leave knowing they had a major part in making MSJ a viable program once again.
“We got off to a good start which we needed to do and we got everybody involved,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
“We definitely stepped and won a lot of balls. When our passing was on, it was brilliant.”
Carranza had a stellar game in the goal for the Mounties, batting several hard shots down that were just under the crossbar.
At the other end, Proctor keeper Angel Traverse thwarted threatening looking MSJ advances before they could materialize with her trademark sliding saves at the edge of the penalty area.
During Proctor’s 11 consecutive trips to the state final, this will be the sixth time that Arlington has been the opponent.
The Eagles battled Rivendell through 110 minutes of scoreless soccer on Wednesday before Arlington won on penalty kicks, 3-1.
The Eagles bring an 11-5-1 mark to Applejack Stadium.
