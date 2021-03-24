PROCTOR — Senior Cam Richardson has found that it’s a lot more fun playing than watching. Now, he’s going to the Barre Auditorium on Sunday as a member of the Proctor boys basketball team to tangle with neighboring West Rutland for the Division IV state championship.
The Phantoms got 20 points from Conner McKearin (8-of-11 at the foul line) and 16 from senior classmate Brennon Crossmon (three 3-point field goals) in trimming Blue Mountain 59-45 in Wednesday night’s semifinal game.
Richardson hasn’t played basketball since middle school until this year.
“I went up to Barre to watch them win the state championship last year and it was amazing. I wanted to be part of that,” Richardson said after scoring eight points on Tuesday.
“It was fun as a fan but it is amazing when you are actually playing.”
Richardson said it did not take him long to get back in the basketball mode after the lengthy layoff.
“Jake (coach Jake Eaton) really helped give me confidence. He helped me a lot. He told me just to go out and play and have fun,” Richardson said.
The Phantoms led from start to finish as Bryson Bourne got the first two buckets of the game. They quickly extended the lead to 13-2 on a 3-pointer from Crossmon.
The bigger Bucks battled back, closing the margin to 17-12 by the end of the quarter.
The Phantoms were the quicker team, but the Bucks had a considerable size advantage.
Eaton felt his team did a good job of contending with that length on the boards. McKearin, Bourne, Richardson and Crossmon all corralled their share of rebounds.
Crossmon connected on two more 3s in the second quarter. His second hiked the lead all the way to 32-17.
The Bucks caught fire with Sam Demers draining a 3 and Colin Punderson scoring four quick points to whittle the halftime lead to 35-23.
It was late in the third quarter when the Bucks made their biggest push to get back into it. They went on an 8-0 run that pared the lead to eight, 44-36.
Then, the Phantoms took the game over.
“It’s a game of runs and I think we got a little tired,” Eaton said of BMU’s 8-0 spree.
He also told the players that at that point they had to have the ball in the hands of McKearin and Crossmon more.
The Phantoms exploded. Bourne scored on a putback and McKearin made an athletic play, grabbing a rebound and driving the length of the floor for a layup to key a run that bumped the lead all the way to 54-36 midway through the final quarter. Game over.
“They were bigger than us. We knew we had to be tough,” Richardson said.
“I was super impressed with our effort,” Eaton said.
“We played at our pace for the most part.
“They are a big team and well-coached. This was a nightmare matchup for us.”
Blue Mountain coach Chris Cook felt the Bucks needed more consistent play to be able to compete with the No. 5 seeded Phantoms.
“We took too many plays off,” Cook said.
Eaton said after the Bucks had that run late in the third stanza that it was just a matter of the Phantoms getting organized.
“Jake has had Proctor up there (Barre) a lot and this is our first time in (in the semifinals) in years,” said Cook, who is in his fifth season at the Wells River school.
“We had a lot of jitters. But we had only two seniors.”
He called getting to the semifinals a big step for the program.
The Phantoms hope their next step is to hoist the state championship trophy just as they did last year.
The Phantoms were without starter Carter Crossmon who was in quarantine but should be back Saturday.
Proctor takes a 9-2 record to Barre, a mark that includes a hard-fought 61-47 victory over West Rutland in the season opener back on Feb. 12.
Bourne followed McKearin and Crossmon in scoring for the Phantoms with 10 points and Richardson added eight. Both played a big role in neutralizing the Bucks’ size.
The No. 8 Bucks finish with a record of 4-3 and were led by Andrew Locke’s 13 points. Colin Punderson added 11 and Evan Dennis 6.
