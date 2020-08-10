WEST HAVEN — Anthony Perrego beat the most talented field of dirt Modified drivers ever assembled at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Sunday, winning the second annual “Battle at the Bowl” Big Block/Small Block Challenge.
With 65 combined entries vying for 30 starting spots in the 50-lap main event, Perrego came away with the big win and a check for $7,500.
The winners on Sunday were Perrego, Jessey Mueller, Mat Williamson, and King of Dirt Racing Crate Modified Series winner Kevin Root.
Mueller struck first, winning the 25-lap feature race for the Big Block Modifieds. The Chestertown, N.Y., racer — who started his career at Devil’s Bowl as a teenager — was good from the outset, winning his qualifying heat, starting on the pole of the feature, and leading every lap on his way to the 13th win of his career at the Vermont track. Mueller won $1,500 with his victory.
Canadian racer Mat Williamson was the runner-up to Mueller. Equally strong in both classes was Erick Rudolph, who finished third. Marc Johnson and Perrego rounded out the top five in the Big Block race, which drew 27 cars.
Williamson won the Small Block Modified Feature as he drove past Stewart Friesen 16 laps in to sail away with the win.
Rudolph moved forward from seventh to take second place away from Friesen late. Friesen finished third ahead of Demetrios Drellos – who raced in all three divisions on the card – and a hard-charging Larry Wight.
Perrego, who won the pole position in the 50-lap main event by finishing first in the “Pole Shuffle, dominated the final race of the day.
The Montgomery, N.Y., racer led every step of the way despite restarts on laps 9 and 38.
Perrego continued with the lead and stretched out ahead for a few laps before Williamson and Rudolph began reeling him in ate in the race. The trio ran nose-to-tail in tight formation as they navigated lapped traffic with two laps to go, and Rudolph snuck past Williamson in the final moments.
Perrego’s Superior Remodeling No. 44 Teo Small Block sped across the finish line for the win ahead of Rudolph, who barely beat Williamson to the line.
The King of Dirt Racing (KOD) Crate Modified Series was the undercard on the evening.
Kevin Root made the long haul across the New York Thruway from Geneva, N.Y., to capture the victory in his first-ever start at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, defeating a field of 30 feature event starters and 49 total starters.
Like Perrego in the Big Block/Small Block Challenge, Root set the pace before catching lapped traffic in the final laps, allowing Demetrios Drellos to catch him in the last two circuits.
Drellos, the Sunday-night points leader in the track’s weekly Pepsi Sportsman Modified division, used a three-wide move to take the lead to complete lap 39, running on the outside with Root on the bottom lane and the lapped car of Joey Scarborough in the middle.
Drellos got ahead in Turn 1 on the final lap, but Root stepped on the gas and reclaimed the top spot coming to the finish line, taking the win by just 0.187-seconds.
Kenny Tremont Jr. continued a recent string of good finishes in third place, and Justin Comes was strong as the top Vermonter in fourth. Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on Sunday at 7 p.m., with a full card of Pepsi Sportsman Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsmen, Pro Stocks, Super Stocks, Mini Stocks and Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprints, as well as the Champlain Valley Vintage Dirt Modifieds.
