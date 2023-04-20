48th Paul Mailman
10 Mile Running Results
Montpelier, VT
Place, Name, Age, Gender, Hometown, Time 1 Hayden Bunnell 30 M Saint Johnsbury 57:25 2 Jay Borland 16 M Montpelier 59:32 3 Ben Bunnell 29 M Essex Jct. 1:01:23 4 Kasie Enman 43 F Huntington 1:02:42 5 Chris Chichester 41 M Lyndonville 1:03:13 6 Stephen Gonzalez 38 M Williamstown 1:03:46 7 Sebastian McCabe 23 M Fairfax 1:04:16 8 Sam Brondyke 15 M Montpelier 1:06:34 9 Luke Murphy 15 M Montpelier 1:07:30 10 Richard Gallagher 43 M Essex Jct. 1:08:42 11 Matthew Roth 45 M Fairfax 1:09:10 12 Mat Katz 44 M Northfield 1:11:09 13 Tom Geisler 49 M Rutland 1:11:59 14 Stephen Brown 39 M Montpelier 1:13:44 15 Jim Flint 64 M West Rutland 1:16:20 16 Scott Nichols 57 M Essex 1:17:03 17 Kubo Semanisin 25 M Aberdeen AB 1:17:05 18 Kenny Komala 45 M Brooklyn NY 1:17:13 19 Peter Luyckx 52 M Montpelier 1:17:37 20 Daniel Scheidt 51 M Burlington 1:18:05 21 Allie Nerenberg 38 F Jericho 1:18:51 22 Josh Rollins 47 M Barre 1:20:42 23 Jeremie Salvas 30 M Yamaska QC 1:20:59 24 Eric Spencer 33 M Montpelier 1:22:12 25 Ben Kelty 24 M Williston 1:24:00 26 Patrice Hogue 29 M Barre 1:24:42 27 Cris Cote 60 M Essex Jct. 1:24:50 28 Kimberly Tillotson 40 F Williamstown 1:26:53 29 Graham Sherriff 47 M Montpelier 1:27:09 30 Brockway Allen 28 M Williamstown 1:27:27 31 Joseph Merrill 57 M Montpelier 1:29:05 32 Randall Rathburn 44 M Danville 1:31:13 33 Lauren Cater 34 F Essex Jct. 1:31:23 34 Thomas Hogeboom 71 M Hardwick 1:32:38 35 Jessica Dion 49 F Jericho 1:33:40 36 Emery Mattheis 29 M Randolph 1:34:35 37 Darrel Lasell 65 M Williamstown 1:34:43 38 Michael Gordon 65 M Essex Jct. 1:40:01 39 Dennis Casey 64 M Groton 1:43:01 40 Anna Reinold 41 F Barre 1:44:39 41 Hannah Vickery 28 F Burlington 1:44:52 42 John Martin 71 M Montpelier 1:48:03 43 Laura Pichotta 30 F Highgate 1:48:29 44 Phyllis Tillinghas 58 F Montpelier 1:49:16 45 Sarah Katz 43 F Jericho 1:52:17 46 Cari Causey 44 F Jericho 1:53:51 47 Russell Petelle 75 M Newport 1:55:47 48 Rose Polyakova 52 F Shelburne 1:56:19 49 James Rohr 62 M Barre 2:08:57 50 Andrew Blaine 45 M Plattsburg NY 2:15:20
5-Kilometer Results
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.