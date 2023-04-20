48th Paul Mailman

10 Mile Running Results

Montpelier, VT

Place, Name, Age, Gender, Hometown, Time 1 Hayden Bunnell 30 M Saint Johnsbury 57:25 2 Jay Borland 16 M Montpelier 59:32 3 Ben Bunnell 29 M Essex Jct. 1:01:23 4 Kasie Enman 43 F Huntington 1:02:42 5 Chris Chichester 41 M Lyndonville 1:03:13 6 Stephen Gonzalez 38 M Williamstown 1:03:46 7 Sebastian McCabe 23 M Fairfax 1:04:16 8 Sam Brondyke 15 M Montpelier 1:06:34 9 Luke Murphy 15 M Montpelier 1:07:30 10 Richard Gallagher 43 M Essex Jct. 1:08:42 11 Matthew Roth 45 M Fairfax 1:09:10 12 Mat Katz 44 M Northfield 1:11:09 13 Tom Geisler 49 M Rutland 1:11:59 14 Stephen Brown 39 M Montpelier 1:13:44 15 Jim Flint 64 M West Rutland 1:16:20 16 Scott Nichols 57 M Essex 1:17:03 17 Kubo Semanisin 25 M Aberdeen AB 1:17:05 18 Kenny Komala 45 M Brooklyn NY 1:17:13 19 Peter Luyckx 52 M Montpelier 1:17:37 20 Daniel Scheidt 51 M Burlington 1:18:05 21 Allie Nerenberg 38 F Jericho 1:18:51 22 Josh Rollins 47 M Barre 1:20:42 23 Jeremie Salvas 30 M Yamaska QC 1:20:59 24 Eric Spencer 33 M Montpelier 1:22:12 25 Ben Kelty 24 M Williston 1:24:00 26 Patrice Hogue 29 M Barre 1:24:42 27 Cris Cote 60 M Essex Jct. 1:24:50 28 Kimberly Tillotson 40 F Williamstown 1:26:53 29 Graham Sherriff 47 M Montpelier 1:27:09 30 Brockway Allen 28 M Williamstown 1:27:27 31 Joseph Merrill 57 M Montpelier 1:29:05 32 Randall Rathburn 44 M Danville 1:31:13 33 Lauren Cater 34 F Essex Jct. 1:31:23 34 Thomas Hogeboom 71 M Hardwick 1:32:38 35 Jessica Dion 49 F Jericho 1:33:40 36 Emery Mattheis 29 M Randolph 1:34:35 37 Darrel Lasell 65 M Williamstown 1:34:43 38 Michael Gordon 65 M Essex Jct. 1:40:01 39 Dennis Casey 64 M Groton 1:43:01 40 Anna Reinold 41 F Barre 1:44:39 41 Hannah Vickery 28 F Burlington 1:44:52 42 John Martin 71 M Montpelier 1:48:03 43 Laura Pichotta 30 F Highgate 1:48:29 44 Phyllis Tillinghas 58 F Montpelier 1:49:16 45 Sarah Katz 43 F Jericho 1:52:17 46 Cari Causey 44 F Jericho 1:53:51 47 Russell Petelle 75 M Newport 1:55:47 48 Rose Polyakova 52 F Shelburne 1:56:19 49 James Rohr 62 M Barre 2:08:57 50 Andrew Blaine 45 M Plattsburg NY 2:15:20

5-Kilometer Results

1 Nicholas Kidder 17 M Williamstown 16:57 2 Joel Thornton-Sherm 13 M Waterford 17:00 3 Ezra Merill Triplet 17 M Montpelier 17:15 4 Taggart Schrader 17 M Palinfield 17:38 5 Wyatt Malloy 14 M East Montpelier 17:44 6 Justin MaGill 20 M Moretown 19:42 7 Ginger Long 15 F Washington 20:21 8 Amy Felice 17 F Cabot 20:24 9 John Thornton-Sherm 13 M Waterford 21:21 10 Acadia Enman 12 F Huntington 21:25 11 Eli Enman 45 M Huntington 21:27 12 Madison Beaudoin 16 F Middlesex 21:44 13 Kurtis Brown 44 M Montpelier 22:03 14 Addy Budliger 18 F Middlesex 22:04 15 Hendrik Reinold 36 M Barre 22:36 16 Erica Bunnell 28 F Essex Jct. 22:39 17 Josie Haley 16 F Montpelier 24:15 18 Kristofer Anderson 49 M Middlebury 25:18 19 Kimberly Caldwell 33 F Northfield 25:48 20 Sarah Payne 30 F Burlington 26:58 21 Casey Snyder 29 F Colchester 27:42 22 Anthony Sgherza 61 M Cabot 28:36 23 Ellen Lupien 60 F Addison 29:00 24 Joanne Mugford 51 F West Berlin 30:07 25 Nichole Mitchell 30 F Essex Jct. 31:20 26 Josie Blakely 25 F Barre 32:41 27 Darlene Oxton 54 F Glover 33:09 28 Cindy Barr 54 F W. Berlin 33:20 29 Bob Howe 76 M Barr 35:15 30 Ellen Foley 31 F Shelton CT 36:42 31 Hannah Brown 34 F Montpelier 37:01 32 Blaise Laing 38 F West Berlin 37:23 33 Dyana Fletcher 39 F Tunbridge 37:26 34 Cheryl Lasell 63 F Williamstown 37:28 35 Liz Genge 49 F Montpelier 37:51 36 Adrian Wade-Keeney 38 F Calais 38:30 37 Terisa Thomas 40 F Montpelier 38:59 38 Brigitte Savard 45 F Montpelier 38:59 39 Lesli Nichols 49 F Colchester 42:03 40 Gabe Crites 6 M Montpelier 45:13 41 Kristen Munson 42 F Montpelier 45:13 42 Sam Crites 4 M Montpelier 52:25 43 J. Dayton Crites 41 M Montpelier 52:25

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.