Road racing will return to the Capital City April 24 with a flagship event for the Central Vermont Runners.
The 46th Annual Paul Mailman 10-Miler and 5K will begin at 8:45 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Vermont Department of Labor building.
The race will feature waves of limited numbers of participants heading out on the course together. Participants must not gather before the event and will have to start at the assigned time.
Organizers will follow the state’s latest Covid-19 health guidelines. As a result, face coverings must be worn when unable to maintain social distance, at bib pickup and both before and after the event. Participants must attest during registration that they meet travel, quarantine and symptom guidelines according to the Vermont Department of Health.
Pre-registration is required by midnight on April 22. The field size may be limited, pending guidelines, and there will be no race-day registration. Entrants will receive an email a few days before the race with information about bib numbers, wave numbers and starting times.
Early bib pickup will take place at Onion River Outdoors from 4-5:30 p.m. on April 22 and April 23. The cost is $15 for either race. Portalets will be available.
Awards will be given to the first overall male and female. Age-group winners will also be honored for the 10-mile event. There will be no awards ceremony.
FISHING
Trout season begins Saturday
Trout fishing season opens Saturday and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department officials are optimistic that anglers can have fun and be successful early in the season while following COVID-19 safety precautions.
“Just like any other time of year, anglers fishing early in the spring should adjust their tactics based on conditions,” said State Fisheries Biologist Shawn Good. “Trout will become more active with warmer water temperatures. And despite an early spring, most streams and rivers are still quite cold. But if you can find a good location and present your bait or lure without spooking the trout, you can enjoy getting outside and you have a good chance of catching a few fish.”
Larger baits can often be more effective for enticing early-season trout into biting. Spin-anglers are encouraged to try nightcrawlers, egg imitations or brightly colored spoons and spinners. Fly anglers may find success in the early season by drifting large, more visible flies such as wooly buggers, streamers or San Juan worms along the bottom in slower pools and runs.
“Finding a small to medium low-elevation river or stream that is not too murky from spring runoff can be key,” Good said. “Trout are coldblooded and may be slow to bite especially with low water temperatures, so it’s important that they can also see your bait, lure or fly.”
Trout will often hold close to the bottom in the deeper areas of streams during high flow conditions to conserve energy. Anglers may want to choose locations that allow using a slow retrieval right along the bottom. They are advised to focus on deep holes behind current breaks created by big boulders, downed trees or log-jams where trout may be resting. If possible, approach the hole from downstream as trout will often orient themselves facing the current.
While Vermont offers excellent and diverse fishing opportunities for wild trout, stocking also occurs in many streams and rivers where wild trout populations are low or absent. This generally happens between May and June each year following spring runoff.
“Early in the season, like on opening weekend, you’ll probably have more success if you focus on waters known to hold wild trout,” said Good. “Despite unpredictable weather during early spring, each year anglers report catching impressive trout during opening weekend.”
Anglers who like to fish and release their catch don’t need to wait for opening day. There are year-round catch-and-release fishing opportunities for trout and bass in Vermont.
