47th Paul Mailman 10-Miler Results
Montpelier,
April 16, 2022
1 Avery Smart 17 M Montpelier 56:35 2 Chris Chichester 40 M Lyndonville 57:51 3 Aaron Epps 32 M Rutland 1:00:04 4 Jonathan Flyer 38 M Burlington 1:02:11 5 George Aitken 28 M Waterbury 1:03:54 6 Maxfield English 46 M Wolcott 1:04:21 7 Luke Murphy 14 M Montpelier 1:04:51 8 Eric Darling 49 M Shelburne 1:05:14 9 Tim Richmond 47 M Williston 1:05:29 10 Danielle Winslow 28 F Richmond 1:06:24 11 Jay Borland 15 M Montpelier 1:07:57 12 Matthew Roth 44 M Fairfax 1:08:10 13 Richard Gallagher 42 M Essex Jct. 1:08:16 14 Dylan Broderick 31 F Montpelier 1:11:37 15 Maike Holthuijze 35 F Burlington 1:12:15 16 Sarah Pribram 54 F Shelburne 1:13:30 17 Salvador Acosta 50 M Montpelier 1:14:58 18 Brie Van Dam 36 F Fairbanks AK 1:15:32 19 Anna Milkowski 47 F Montpelier 1:15:59 20 Jill Preston 49 F Burlington 1:16:56 21 Craig Manning 46 M Norwich 1:17:23 22 Kimberly Caldwell 32 F Northfield 1:18:31 23 Katherine Weaver 33 F South Burlington 1:19:06 24 Andrew Gilbert 60 M Hardwick 1:19:23 25 Rose Modry 42 F Greensboro 1:19:41 26 Liba Hladik 57 F Thetford 1:20:38 27 Tom Mowatt 66 M Chelsea 1:23:39 28 Shannon Salembier 36 F Montpelie 1:25:13 29 Donna Smyers 64 F Adamant 1:25:44 30 Nina Aitken 67 F Waterbury 1:26:23 31 Jennifer Frantz 48 F Morrisville 1:27:03 32 Thomas Hogeboom 70 M Hardwick 1:27:59 33 Scott Hess 65 M Montpelier 1:29:39 34 Ann Bushey 64 F Montpelier 1:29:53 35 Kevin Nadzam 48 M East Montpelier 1:30:28 36 Manuel Sainz 66 M Marshfield 1:30:57 37 Emily Leich 28 F Montpelier 1:31:06 38 Lauren Cater 33 F Essex Jct. 1:31:19 39 Mark Lawliss 60 M South Burlington 1:32:20 40 Dennis Shaffer 68 M Palinfield 1:35:15 41 Carl Rogers 66 M East Barre 1:37:23 42 Darrel Lasell 64 M Williamstown 1:37:33 43 Heather Tomlins 41 F Montpelier 1:37:44 44 Dot Helling 72 F Adamant 1:39:31 45 Carl Etnier 59 M Montpelier 1:41:28 46 Elizabeth McCarthy 69 F Hardwick 1:44:37 47 Angela Ferro 59 F South Burlington 1:45:50 48 Melissa Lund 51 F Newbury 1:47:20 49 Sarah Williams 41 F Stow 1:50:20 51 Lynan Moy 58 F South Burlington 1:52:58
5-KILOMEER RESULTS
