Castleton University fans enjoy one of the most vibrant tailgating scenes on the Division III football landscape. They partake in the fun and food both home and away.
Not this week. It is the bye week for their Spartans so we’ll try to spice up this space with a little tailgate fare.
LEMON PEPPER WINGSThe Spartans might be off but their fans will be very much in tune to the game going on in Alfred, New York.
Alfred State is hosting Gallaudet and Castleton needs the Pioneers to upset Gallaudet if the Spartans are to claim the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference championship and the reward that goes with it — an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs.
SAUSAGE RAVIOLI
Norwich University is playing its final game Saturday as the Cadets have their bye next week. The Cadets are hosting Catholic University and the seniors will be honored.
Even though the Cadets (3-6 and 2-3 in the NEWMAC) close out their season on Saturday, they will still practice next week without the seniors.
“It is still the regular season and you only get so many times to be together,” Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said. “You only get so many opportunities to go out there and play.”
NACHOS
Some former Vermont high school players are running wild.
Bellows Falls graduate Jed Lober had the biggest day of his freshman year at Husson University last week. He rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ victory over Western New England. That performance landed Lober the Commonwealth Coast Conference Offensive Rookie of the Week honor.
BFA-St. Albans’ Nate Parady and Mount Mansfield Union’s Jehric Hackney were very productive out of Norwich’s backfield in last week’s 20-15 loss at WPI.
Parady rushed for 89 yards and Hackney for 77 against the Engineers.
Parady took a circuitous route to the Northfield campus. The NU staff was recruiting him while he was in high school but heard that he was considering national Division III power Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.
He wound up at Anna Maria instead.
“We were surprised when we heard he was at Anna Maria,” Murnyack said.
An injury derailed him at Anna Maria and he wound up going back home to St. Albans.
“That restarted the recruiting process,” Murnyack said.
Parady is into power lifting in the off-season, even to the point of attempting to break records, Murnyack said.
“He is a really driven kid.”
BRAISED BEEF BRISKET
The lineup: Norwich’s kickoff with Catholic is at noon. Middlebury College hosts Hamilton at 12:30 p.m. and that Gallaudet game that Castleton fans will be tracking kicks off at noon. All on Saturday.
New Hampshire is at Richmond on Saturday in the biggest Colonial Athletic Association game of the day. UNH is 6-2 and 5-0 in the CAA. The Spiders are 6-2 and 4-1. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.
GARLIC KNOTS
Middlebury quarterback Kennon Cole has been on fire for the 6-1 Panthers. Since taking over as QB, he has thrown for 1,195 yards and 14 touchdowns in only four games.
He threw a touchdown pass with only 41 seconds remaining in last week’s 20-17 victory over Colby. Rocco Stola’s interception then preserved the thrilling victory.
PRETZEL BITES
“When you look at the box score, you say, ‘How did we lose,’” Murnyack said of that 20-15 setback at WPI.
“They returned a kickoff for a touchdown and they had some critical fourth down stops.”
He would love to have a different result against Catholic but knows that will be no easy task.
“The challenge is their skill players,” Murnyack said.
One of those skill players Nico Casares lit up the scoreboard in last week’s 41-33 victory over Merchant Marine, throwing for 349 yards and five touchdowns.
CHILI DOGS
Assumption upset nationally ranked (Division II) University of New Haven last week 14-13.
St. Johnsbury’s Jake Cady engineered the victory by throwing a touchdown pass and rushing for 52 yards.
It has been a special season in Worcester, Massachusetts where the Greyhounds are 6-2 (6-1 in D-II) and try to keep it going on Saturday in Manchester, New Hampshire against St. Anselm.
Cady is the Hounds’ leading rusher with 469 yards and five touchdowns.
JALAPENO POPPERS
Pat Coleman, the D3football.com mogul, has been to see 174 Division III football teams in person. Saturday he adds two more to his list as he comes East from Minnesota for the ECFC game that has SUNY Maritime visiting Keystone.
Castleton has beaten both teams, its 36-33 victory over Maritime requiring an incredible 29 points in the fourth quarter.
Part of Coleman’s trip will be used to check out the site of the Stagg Bowl, the Division III national championship game. This year it will be played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on the campus of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
DESSERTS — Lober is not the only Vermonter playing at Husson. The roster includes Rutland’s Toby Jakubowski, Bellows Falls’ Hunter Smith and CVU’s Isaac Bergeron. ... Rutland’s Slade Postemski, the 2021 Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year, is returning kickoffs for Bowdoin.... St. Johnsbury Academy graduate Peter Gallagher, the head coach at Urinsus College, has the Bears winning again. They are 6-2 heading into Saturday’s game against Juniata,which is where Murnyack played. ... North Country Union and University of Vermont graduate Bob Benson is in his seventh season as defensive coordinator and associate head coach at Penn. The Quakers take a 6-1 record into Saturday’s game at Cornell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.