Mickey Kelly and Burns Page died within two days of one another, Kelly passing on Monday. Page was 85 and Kelly 91.
They had much more in common than long lives. They were lives filled with dedication to sports and the people who played them.
When Page took the full-time job with the Vermont Principals’ Association overseeing the state’s sports landscape, one of the first things he did was to call the Rutland Herald.
The conversation is vivid to this day. He said he was intent on putting a face on the VPA, wanted to be accessible and wanted to bring some state tournaments to the southern part of the state. It was not that long after the call, the Division IV soccer state title games were played at the College of St. Joseph in Rutland.
Rutland’s Craig Petrie played for Page at Peacham Academy.
“He coached us in all all three — soccer, basketball and baseball — and he was my algebra teacher,” Petrie said.
He was respected. And feared.
“We were all afraid of him,” said the 71-year-old Petrie.
But at a Peacham Academy reunion in 1984, Page brought some cases of beer and said, ‘Let’s bury the hatchet,’ according to Petrie.
Page loved Peacham Academy. He was a graduate himself, turning his tassel in 1955.
But he saw the writing on the wall. He moved to become an elementary school principal in Berlin.
He was right. Peacham Academy closed its doors in 1971.
Page often spoke of how difficult it was to stop Proctor High School basketball star Dave Reissig after Peacham faced him in the playoffs. Page would frequently tell the story of how Reissig’s hook shot was unstoppable.
Page graduated from Lyndon State in 1985. He played baseball, basketball and soccer for the Hornets. He was inducted into Lyndon’s Hall of Fame in 1992.
Petrie said he made the Peacham Academy soccer players run all over the town of Peacham for conditioning.
“He made everyone run. Even those who were not soccer players,” Petrie said.
There was a method to his madness, said Petrie. He was also getting them ready for basketball.
Kelly played all the sports at Mount St. Joseph but he loved baseball. He played on the 1949 MSJ team that defeated Cathedral 11-9 in the state championship game.
His love affair with baseball and MSJ continued long after he graduated. It continued for the rest of his of his life.
He was one of the dedicated workers who groomed MSJ’s St. Peter’s Field diamond as though it were his own lawn.
He loved the Mounties and had the same passion for the New York Yankees.
Kelly attended the World Series game on Oct. 8, 1956 at Yankee Stadium when Yankee pitcher Don Larsen pitched his perfect game.
“He had the ticket stub in his wallet. He showed it to me years ago,” Rutland sports broadcaster Jack Healey said.
Kelly got to watch his beloved Yankees in the comfort of his home in his final months as his daughter had hooked him up with the YES Network. Kelly played on a diamond long after he left MSJ. He was a fixture in the Rutland City softball league.
Page was proud of his Scottish heritage and could sometimes be seen at the Barre Auditorium wearing a kilt at the state championship basketball games.
Kelly was equally proud of the New York Yankees.
And they both were devoted to sports and the young people who played them. Right to the end.
