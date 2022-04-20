Paddlers from across New England will return to Central Vermont next month for the Fiddlehead Slalom race on the Winooski River.
The regional team qualifying event has been held for over 20 years and will take place May 8 in Montpelier, with practice runs slated for May 7. A race-day meeting will take place at 8:30 a.m. before athletes take two runs in their kayaks or canoes, making their way past roughly 20 suspended gates while negotiating the rapids.
Spectators can watch the New England Slalom Series action by accessing a trail along the river either upstream of the put-in site or downstream near the finish/timing areas. Free camping will be available at both the race site and Green Valley Campgrounds, with portable toilets provided.
Early registration ends May 4 at 11:59 p.m. and the cost is $15 for First Class competitors and $10 for the Second and Third Class events. There is no charge for racers ages 10-and-under. Those who register from May 5-7 can sign up for $25 to enter the First Class or $10 for the Second and Third Class. For more information, contact Barrett Phillips at 804-305-1659 or email phillips.barrett@gmail.com.
BIKING
Gravel Grinder on tap
The Waterbury Area Trails Alliance will host its largest fundraising event May 15 with the 14th Annual Gravel Grinder.
All proceeds from the event directly support trail building and maintenance in Perry Hill and Little River State Park. Online registration is $60 before May 5 and includes a limited edition T-shirt and both food and beverage tickets for after the event. Aid stations will be set up for the in-person tour, and there will also be the option of a "self-guided grind" for those who cannot attend May 15 or who wish to avoid big crowds.
The "Traditional Grinder" features a 28-mile course with 2,800 feet of climbing. There are lots of winding dirt roads through the hills of Waterbury. The "Big Grind" will challenge participants with a 50-mile route with even more climbing up gravel roads.
A pre-ride breakfast will include food from local shops to help provide fuel for the long journey. More than 300 bikers have already registered for the event, which will take place rain or shine. For more information, go online to waterburytrails.com.
