BURLINGTON – The University of Vermont women’s soccer team rallied to a 2-1 victory over Sacred Heart on Thursday night at Virtue Field.
The Catamounts tucked away two second-half goals, including the game-winner from Alyssa Oviedo 88th minute. Vermont improves to 3-1, while the Pioneers fall to 0-3-1.
Kate Bossert netted her team-leading third goal of the season by buying a penalty kick in the 58th minute. Oviedo scored her second goal of the season and her fifth career game-winning goal. Catamounts goalie Erin Murphy made her second start of the fall and earned her second win after recording nine saves.
“I thought our group showed a lot of maturity and poise tonight,” Vermont coach Kristi Huizenga said. “We were able to move the ball well for most of the game and eventually finish our opportunities. Our goalkeeping unit and defense has been solid so far and (Bossert and Oviedo) stepped up big when it mattered.”
In the 20th minute Sacred Heart struck first on a penalty kick. The Pioneers pushed the ball down the right wing and crossed it into the box, where a Vermont defender was called for a hand ball. Senior Maria Nolan stepped up to the spot for the Pioneers and drilled home a low and hard shot that put Sacred heart up 1-0.
The Catamounts answered back with a penalty kick after the halftime break. Bossert beat a defender to the ball before getting taken down inside the 18-yard box. Bossert stepped froward to take the opportunity and tucked the ball into the lower-left corner to beat the diving effort of Sacred Heart’s goalkeeper to even the score at 1-1.
Over the next 30 minutes the two teams battled back-and-forth, with both squads creating a number of scoring chances. The Pioneers had their best chance in the 66th minute when they sent in a corner that bounced out to Nolan at the top of the box. She fired a shot that was blocked by a UVM defender.
In the 71st minute the Catamounts threatened with a shot from Jen Fernandez as she raced down the right wing, but her bid went just wide left of the post. Oviedo broke the stalemate with an unassisted goal. She received a pass off a deflection just past midfield and made a move to beat her defender 1-on-1 outside the 18-yard box. Oviedo rocketed a shot into the upper-right corner to give Vermont the lead with two minutes remaining.
Vermont will travel to Hamilton, N.Y., on Sunday to take on Colgate at 1 p.m. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN+.