SPRINGFIELD — Goals are hard to come by in field hockey. Hat tricks are rarer than shutouts.
Otter Valley netted one of each on Monday in a 4-0 victory over Springfield.
Mackenzie McKay notched the three goals. She wasn't certain whether or not she had ever achieved a hat trick before.
"I have had a lot of games with two goals but I don't think I have ever had three before," the senior said.
The Otters needed her goals because they were in a dogfight with a winless but improving Springfield team, leading just 1-0 at halftime.
"Springfield passed the ball well and their defense was tough. They have really improved," Otter Valley coach Jodie Keith said.
Keith predicts that U-32 or Spaulding are probable first-round playoff opponents for the Otters (8-3). The Raiders are 9-1 and boast a nine-game winning streak. The Crimson Tide (8-1) suffered their only loss of the season to U-32.
The Otters were fortunate to own their 1-0 halftime lead and McKay knew what was missing in those first 30 minutes.
"Our energy level was a lot lower in that first half," McKay said.
"We worked hard as a team and definitely picked it up in the second half."
The Cosmos have played well in stretches of games but have often been put in an unenviable position of having to play uphill. That happened against Woodstock when the Wasps carved out a 4-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Cosmos battled back but the mountain was too high to climb and they lost 6-3.
Determined to get a lead for a change, the Cosmos generated some early offense against the Otters.
Players like Moira Rigney and Madison Clark threatened to score for the Cosmos with Marthe Fiolka's hard drives often serving as the catalyst.
Fiolka, an exchange student from Germany, is a talented player and the ball comes off her stick like a rocket.
"We try to give her some extra space. She has that hard drive that is a lot to deal with when it comes at you that fast," McKay said. "We don't often see drives like that.
But while the Cosmos threatened, it was the Otters who found the cage. It was a senior connection with Ryleigh LaPorte scoring and Sydney Gallo earning the assist.
The goal came 3:52 before the half.
LaPorte nearly scored again before the half, her hard shot whistling just wide.
The Otters came with more energy in the second half but Cosmos goalie Zada Grant and her defense was determined to keep their team in the game.
"Good job, Zada," was a familiar refrain heard from Springfield coach Alex Nikolovski as Grant repeatedly made kick saves right on the goal line in heavy traffic.
But McKay broke through with 3:08 to go in the third quarter. She took the penalty corner and quickly asserted herself into the action to pad the lead.
The Cosmos needed a quick answer. Moira Rigney nearly provided one, just missing on her shot right in front of Otter Valley goalie Lily Morgan.
McKay put the game out of reach when she scored with 4:50 remaining.
McKay accounted for the final score with 2:22 left to play. Charlotte Newton was credited with the assist.
Elizabeth Atherton showed a penchant for stopping Fiolka's cannonading hits and the unsung heroes for the Otters all day were Gallo and Marissa Dick at midfield.
"Sydney and Marissa control a lot of the play," Keith said.
The Cosmos played well at times and played hard. But they did not get a win all last season and are still looking for that elusive victory this year.
"We can't get it in the cage and if we can't get it in the cage we can't win," a frustrated Nikolovski said.
The next opportunity to break through comes on Wednesday when Brattleboro visits Michelle Porter Memorial Field.
The Cosmos took Brattleboro into overtime earlier this season.
The Otters will travel to play Woodstock on Saturday and will look to avenge an earlier defeat to the Wasps.
Keith knows that despite her team's sparkling record, a home playoff game is a reach in Division II which is stacked with a number of terrific teams with better record.
"Home field or not, we are just going to go into the playoffs and give it our all," McKay said.
