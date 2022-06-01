BRANDON — Otter Valley’s Riley Keith has had a senior season she won’t soon forget.
Her bat has been among the best in the state, and in the circle, she’s been unhittable at times, as evidence by her more than 100 strikeouts this spring.
In Wednesday’s Division II playdown against No. 11 seed Woodstock, she added another cherry on top of that senior sundae, throwing a no-hitter in a 13-1 win in five innings for the Otters at Candon Field.
If pitching isn’t your fancy, her bat was plenty impactful too. The redheaded righty was on base all four at-bats with three hits and three RBIs, including the double that scored Ryleigh LaPorte to end Wednesday’s game two batters into the bottom of the fifth.
Keith struck out eight and walked three. Woodstock pushed its lone run across in the third inning, where a throwing error in the infield allowed River Miles to get on and advance to second with the ball getting out play.
Miles proceeded to steal third and Otter Valley catcher Grace O’Connell was high on her throw to third base, allowing Miles to score.
Outside of Miles, Megan Tarleton was the only other Wasp to get into scoring position when she advanced on a pair of passed balls after working a walk in the top of the second.
“Moving around the ball and pitching up worked,” Keith said. “(Woodstock) had a hard time seeing it break. They had a hard time hitting if I moved it around.”
“They couldn’t catch up to her speed on (the rise ball) and every now and then she’d throw a drop and that changed their eyes. She’s just a quality pitcher,” said Otter Valley coach Kelly Trayah of his ace in the circle.
The Otters made sure to grab momentum early in Wednesday’s contest and had no intentions of giving it back.
Otter Valley plated three in the first inning on a combination of walks and errors by Woodstock, but Wasps pitcher Jordan Allard did a great job of limiting damage getting the last three batters she faced in the inning.
Bloop singles to right field by Keith and Marissa Connors drove in a run apiece for the Otters in the second inning, before Otter Valley broke the game open in the third.
Sydney Gallo led off that inning with a walk, before Alice Keith blasted a double to center field to plate Gallo.
The bats kept rolling from there. Sierra Cormany, who walked after Alice Keith’s double, eventually scored on passed ball. LaPorte doubled to drive in Bryn Blanchard and O’Connell later in the inning and Riley Keith singled to score LaPorte.
All in all, 10 batters came to bat in the five-run third.
OV continued to put the game out reach with two runs in the fourth, one of those runs coming in on a O’Connell ground out, and Riley Keith’s hit in the fifth to end it.
Offensive showings like Wednesday’s have been common in recent weeks for the Otters. It was the fourth game in a row Otter Valley reached double figures in runs.
“It gives us the momentum to get going,” Riley Keith said. “When everyone gets excited, it kind of explodes.”
Outside of Riley Keith’s three hits, LaPorte was on base three times and had a perfectly-executed sacrifice bunt in the second inning that led to Mackenzie McKay scoring.
Woodstock wrapped up the season with a 6-6 record and the Wasps hope to build off that with nearly all of their team set to return. Their junior pitcher Allard was roughed up a bit in Wednesday’s game, but has another year of varsity softball to take a shot at leading Woodstock farther.
“Their shortstop (River Miles) is a good little player over there. Their pitcher (Jordan Allard), if she can harness that speed, I think she’ll be okay,” Trayah said.
While the Wasps are still a work in progress, the Otters are more of a finished product, a product OV hopes takes it far.
Otter Valley (11-6) will play the winner of the playdown between No. 3 Enosburg Falls and No. 14 Rice. The D-II quarterfinal game is scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
