Monday night, Otter Valley Union High School Activities Director Steven Keith announced a pair of new varsity coaches for the 2020 fall season.
Tammi Blanchard takes over the Otters’ girls soccer program, while Jodie Keith takes the reins of the field hockey team.
Blanchard comes with a deal of experience in the program, having been active on the Otter Valley sidelines the past two years as the assistant varsity coach, along with being the head junior varsity coach. Prior to that, she was the seventh and eighth grade assistant coach.
“Tammi is well-versed in the game of soccer and will bring an organized and structured support system to our program,” said Steven Keith in a school press release. “Our girls soccer program will focus on fundamental growth of both the girls and the team’s individual fundamental skills as well as the growth of the team as a unit.
He lauded Blanchard’s ability to get the most out of her players.
“Tammi’s ability to maximize each individual player’s skill set is a strength she possesses,” Steven Keith said. “Combining that strength with her focus on team chemistry and camaraderie will bode well for the future growth of our program. Tammi is a driven and competitive individual who will help set the tone for our entire (grades) 7 to 12 girls soccer program.”
The Otter girls come off a 4-10-1 campaign, where they fell to Mount Abraham in the Division II playdowns.
Taking over the field hockey program, Jodie Keith has spent the past four years coaching multiple sports and levels at Otter Valley.
She has spent time as a middle school and junior varsity softball coach, and last fall, she was the head junior varsity field hockey coach.
Jodie Keith takes over the program from Stacey Edmunds, who led the Otters to the Division II state championship game last fall. Otter Valley has had a winning record every year since 2007.
“Jodie is passionate about the game of field hockey and consistent in her approach to coaching,” Steven Keith said. “She is organized and energetic. Jodie a driven and competitive individual who will help set the tone for our entire (grades) 7 to 12 field hockey program.”
Fall sports practices are currently scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 10.
Curren nets Stevens job
Current Springfield girls soccer coach Ray Curren recently was named head coach of the Stevens boys basketball team in Claremont, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.