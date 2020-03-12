With a rapidly developing situation in regards to the COVID-19 virus, the Vermont Principals’ Association announced that Thursday night’s Division I girls basketball semifinals at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium and the Division III semifinals at Barre Auditorium have been postponed until further notice.
The VPA is exploring options about if, when and where these games will be rescheduled. They are exploring what is possible for championship games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday as well.
Saturday was slated for the D-II, III and IV championships at Barre Auditorium, while Sunday was set to host the D-I championship at Patrick Gym.
In D-I, No. 5 seed Rutland was originally set to play No. 1 CVU and No. 2 Essex was going to play No. 3 Mount Mansfield Thursday night before the postponement.
The D-III semifinals that were postponed were No. 1 Lake Region against No. 5 Oxbow and No. 2 Windsor against No. 3 Thetford.
In D-II, No. 1 Fair Haven is set to play No. 3 Harwood in the state championship Saturday, while No. 2 Proctor plays No. 4 Mid-Vermont Christian in the D-IV final.
All tickets that were purchased and cannot be used will be refunded, according to the VPA’s website.
In addition, the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association (VBCA) announced the cancellation of the annual Senior All Star Games that were slated for March 21 at Windsor High School.
The Boys Dream Dozen, comprised of the best Vermont underclassmen basketball players, was announced Wednesday night and the other award winners will be announced shortly.
“We are saddened to do this, but feel safety is a priority,” said VBCA Executive Director Dave Fredrickson, in an email to media members. “Thanks to all those who worked organizing the event and those who sponsored it.
Schools will have a conference call with the VPA Friday morning to discuss the girls basketball tournaments and the next steps in the process.
