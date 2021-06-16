WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The Hockey East Association announced Wednesday that there will be a new postseason tournament format for the men’s and women’s leagues.
Beginning in 2022, all 11 men’s programs and all 10 women’s programs will compete in a single-elimination postseason tournament for the Lamoriello Trophy and the Bertagna trophy, respectively.
Vermont's men's team will attempt to improve upon its 1-10-2 record from the 2020-21 campaign. The UVM women were red hot at the start of the season, resulting in a 6-1 record at the midway point. The Cats lost steam at the end but still return a strong crew of talented underclassmen.
Montpelier's Bella Parento made lots of noise during her first year at UVM following successful high school career. The rising sophomore competed for U-32 in 2017, recording 27 goals and 13 assists before transferring to Kimball Union Academy. Parento played for the Vermont Shamrocks in 2018 and 2019 and skated in the national finals. Her Boston Junior Eagles team in 2020 was also championship bound. The 5-foot-5 athlete is the lone defenseman among the class of 2024.
Next year's Hockey East women’s tourney will feature all 10 member programs for the first time. Seeds seven and eight will host seeds 10 and nine, respectively, in the opening round Feb. 23. The top six seeds receive a bye into the quarterfinals.
After a reseeding, the top two seeds will host the winners of the opening round. The No. 3 seed will host the No. 6 seed, while the No. 4 seed will host the No. 5 seed.
Semifinals will take place March 4 and the championship is set for March 5. Details regarding the championship site will be announced at a later date.
The Hockey East Men’s Tournament will return to an all-in format after a two-year departure. Seeds six, seven and eight will host seeds 11, 10 and nine, respectively, in the opening round set for March 9.
After a reseeding, the top three seeds will host the winners of the opening round while the four seed will host the five seed in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 12.
For the first time since 2019, the Hockey East Men’s Championship semifinals and final will return to the TD Garden in Boston for games March 18-19. The winners of both tournaments will receive the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
TRACK AND FIELD
BHS, Essex stars triumph
BURLINGTON — Burlington's Quincy Massey-Bierman and Essex's Wyatt Lamell were at the top of the standings when the dust settled Wednesday at the Vermont State Decathlon Championships.
Massey-Bierman finished with 4,820 points, while Fair Haven's Emma Briggs had 4706 points. Briggs was in the lead coming into the day, but Massey-Bierman rallied to prevail. The second day of action on the girls' side included 100m hurdles, long jump, shot put, high jump and the 1500-meter run.
On the boys' side, Lamell was the winner with 6,286 points. The boys were competing in 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1500 on Wednesday. Spaulding's Marcel Brault finished with 4,041 points, good enough for 21st overall. Brault had three top-20 finishes on Wednesday. He placed 12-place in the pole vault after clearing the bar at 9 feet, 6.25 inches.
