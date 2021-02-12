LYNDON — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball battled back from a 12-point deficit Thursday and opened the season with a 92-85 victory over Johnson.
Peyton Olsen scored 21 of his career-best 25 points in the second half to lead the Lyndon attack. He was 9 of 11 from the floor after the break.
Teammate Tyrese Harris recorded a career-high 21 points, while Zach Falkenburg contributed a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets. Former St. Johnsbury star Antonio Carlisle (12 points) was the fourth Hornet to finish in double figures.
Robert Dubose Jr. paced Johnson with 23 points. Ayodeji Shokeye added 16 points and 11 rebounds in the loss. Romelle Watt came off the Badgers’ bench to chip in with 15 points.
Poultney’s Levi Haviland contributed significantly from off the Lyndon bench. Haviland used his 15 minutes to score nine points and pull down six rebounds. He also blocked a shot and had two assists.
The Hornets jumped out to a 7-0 advantage less than two minutes into the contest on a pair of baskets from Olsen sandwiched around a 3-pointer from Harris. The Badgers responded by scoring the next 13 points. They built a six-point advantage following a David Jordan 3-pointer at the 13:30 mark.
Johnson gradually extended its lead over the following minutes. Josiah Wimberly converted a transition layup for the Badgers with 6:14 remaining in the opening half, giving his team a 32-20 cushion.
The Hornets answered with a 16-4 run to pull even following a Carlisle foul shot with a minute left in the first half. Freshman Brett Roy ignited the run with a key 3-pointer and several big defensive plays. After the two teams traded baskets, Sameul Stephens went coast to coast before the buzzer to put the Badgers in front by two points at the break.
The Badgers maintained a slim lead in the opening minutes of the second half until Olsen connected from 3-point range to give Lyndon the lead. Jeremy Peralta made a corner 3-pointer and Olsen followed with a layup, pushing the Hornets in front for good with a 69-67 lead.
Ayodeji Shokeye converted one of two free throws on the next Badger possession, but the Hornets followed with a 10-0 run. The spurt was capped by a Haviland second-chance basket to put the Hornets in control.
NVU-Lyndon is back in action Sunday at Eastern Connecticut. The Hornets will host Fisher on Tuesday.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
CU 39, NJCU 14
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The Castleton wrestling team remained unbeaten, besting New Jersey City University for the second time this year. The Spartans earned a 35-9 victory over the Gothic Knights on Jan. 30. Castleton (3-0) will host Rhode Island College on Feb. 28.
BASEBALL
Sanders backs
Lake Monsters
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders spoke out Friday against MLB’s recent decision to eliminate the Vermont Lake Monsters from the minor league.
“Let’s be clear: Major League Baseball’s announcement to eliminate the Vermont Lake Monsters and 39 other minor league teams has nothing to do with what is good for baseball and has everything to do with greed,” Sanders said in a statement. “If the multi-billionaire owners of Major League Baseball have enough money to pay hundreds of millions in compensation to a single superstar baseball player, they have enough money to prevent 40 minor league teams from shutting down in Vermont and all over this country. I am very proud to have helped bring minor league baseball to Vermont over 30 years ago and I will do everything I can to encourage Major League Baseball to reverse this disastrous decision. If Major League Baseball does not reconsider this proposal, I think it’s time for Congress to reconsider its anti-trust exemption and rescind the huge tax breaks it has received to build massive baseball stadiums in some of our largest cities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.