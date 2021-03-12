Everyone in and around Fair Haven knows about Aubrey Ramey. He was a three-sport standout at Fair Haven Union High School and helped lead the Slaters to state titles in baseball and basketball.
Not nearly as many people in and around East Montpelier know Max Olmsted.
That is because he never played for U-32. His high school days were spent at a boarding school in Beverly, Mass.
Ramey, a freshman, and Olmsted, a senior, figure to be among the mainstays of the Castleton University pitching staff this spring.
There will be plenty of pitchers who get work this season as coach Ted Shipley is looking to pitch by committee at least initially.
“We want to find the guys who can be strong for us in the first inning. It is possible that some will go longer,” Shipley said.
“We are looking to have guys pitch every third day throwing 50 to 60 pitches.”
Pitchers who have looked strong so far are Ramey, Olmsted, Trevor Corlew of South Glens Falls, Missisquoi’s Richard Walker, Riley Orr from Lake George and Matthew Deen from Mississauga, Ontario.
Walker is an interesting story. He is listed at 6-foot-8 on the CU baseball roster and scored 1,046 points in basketball for Missisquoi.
“We are going live quite a bit so we can get them to 50 to 60 pitches,” Shipley said.
The first game on the schedule now is a single contest on March 24 at Skidmore College but Shipley is getting close to nailing down an earlier opener on March 20 against Trinity of Hartford, Connecticut. The Bantams are ranked No. 19 nationally in the College Baseball Newspaper Division III Preseason Poll.
The Spartans’ Little East Conference season kicks off with a four-game series against Western Connecticut, March 26 and 27. Only two of those games will count in the LEC standings.
Shipley is planning on having 12 pitchers get a steady diet of innings.
Friday as he was standing on the baseball diamond, he was encouraged by the conditions.
“The softball field has no snow on it and the baseball is field is clear except for the area near the backstop that gets no sun,” Shipley said.
NVU-Lyndon falls
One Vermont college baseball team actually has a game under its belt. Northern-Vermont University-Lyndon fell 22-8 to Anna Maria at the New England Baseball Complex in Northborough, Mass., this week.
Despite the score, there were some highlights. The main highlight, of course, was playing a game.
“It was great, 55 degrees and sunny. We hadn’t been close to being outside before that,” NVU-Lyndon coach Reece Tanguay said.
“There were a lot of positives. I do think that we will swing the bats pretty well. Everyone looked pretty comfortable at the plate.”
Essex’s Ryder Thornton went 3-for-4 and Matt Doherty, a Mainer, had a home run. Milton’s Matt Brault pitched a hitless inning.
The Hornets are scheduled to play their second game against Fisher College at Fraser Field in Lynn, Massachusetts on March 26.
The first baseball game on St. Michael’s College’s schedule is a home doubleheader against Stonehill on April 3.
