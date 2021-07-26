WEST HAVEN — When you get to be 79 years old, if you can still drive to the grocery store, you consider that a success. Hey, the kids haven’t taken away the keys yet.
Saturday night at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, 79-year-old Frank Hoard Sr. was racing a car in the Limited Sportsman Division. Not only that, it was his first race in 12 years.
Justin and Todd Stone can identify with that. Todd’s father Gardner Stone — Justin’s grandfather — is also 79 years of age. He is still drag racing.
Middlebury’s Justin and Todd had a great night at Devi’s Bowl on Saturday. Justin won the 67-lap Sportsman Modified feature and his father finished second.
But even on a night when they had their own special accomplishment, their pride showed through when talking about Gardner’s achievements.
“He’s competitive, too. He’s doing every well,” Todd said of his father.
Gardner was always competitive. He loves to compete and he loves to race. That’s the way it was when he raced Modifieds on dirt or when he traveled the tractor pull circuit, something he pretty much gave up nine years ago.
He began drag racing in 1964 with a 421 Grand Prix Pontiac. Today he runs on the NMCA tour.
“It takes him all over, Florida, Ohio...” Todd said.
The other 79-year-old was also competitive on Saturday night. Hoard won a consolation race to earn his way into the feature event.
It brought plenty of excitement to Devil’s Bowl on Legends Night when stars from the past and present were honored.
“The 79-year-old is looking look a kid out there now. Holy cow, what a moment,” said public address announcer Justin St. Louis as Hoard piloted the car down the stretch to a win in the race where only the winner advanced to the feature.
It was an accidental appearance for a guy who had not raced in 12 years. He got a call “about Tuesday” asking if he would race the car that week for West Pawlet’s Bryon Linendoll.
“I didn’t have to think too long,” Hoard said.
A dozen years is a long layoff but Hoard did not seem overly nervous.
“I am a little concerned about not knowing all the guys on the track and how they drive but we’ll figure it out,” he said.
Hoard won a feature race in 2008 at Devil’s Bowl in the 358 Modified class.
That was his last feature win. He got out of the game shortly after that one.
When his night was done Saturday, he was asked if he would race again.
His wife Luna beat him to the answer. No way, said Lula his wife since 1962.
Frank had a different answer.
“Never say never. We’ll see,” he said.
Legends Night was well orchestrated and a history book unfolding in front of longtime Devil’s Bowl fans.
Many drivers came back. Some of the biggest names ever to race at Devil’s Bowl, former drivers brothers Beaver and Bobby Dragon made the trip down from Milton.
“I had a lot of fun here. This place has changed a lot. I really like it,” Beaver told the crowd.
“It (Devil’s Bowl) was a learning curve for me. I had never been a dirt before,” Bobby Dragon said.
St. Louis asked Beaver about racing at the Otter Creek Speedway in Vergennes.
“It was like racing in a field but it was a lot of fun,” Beaver said.
Don Scarborough, the Brandon Bandit, had a fond memory of the Bowl as being the site of “the very first race I ever won.”
Todd Stone announced to the crowd that he would be racing full time at Devil’s Bowl next year and then he talked about the thrill of watching his son race.
“I love watching my son race. I can’t wait to to see what his future brings,” Todd said.
Two hours later, he found out. Justin beat him in the Sportsman Modified feature.
The top all-time 50 feature winners were invited back for Legends Night.
Kenny Tremont of West Sand Lake, New York tops the list with a mind-boggling 89 victories.
Orwell’s Tim LaDuc is second with 54 and right behind him is Hydeville’s Billy Duprey at 52. Rounding out the top five are Todd Stone with 42 and Salisbury’s Fred Little at 41.
The rest of the top 10 includes a father-son combination and three drivers from Brandon: Fair Haven’s Carl Vladyka, West Sand Lake, New York’s Don Ackner and Brandon’s Vince Quenneville, Jr., tied with 36, the late Vince Quenneville Sr of Brandon with 34 and Scarborough at 33.
Frank Hoard Sr. has two cousins on the Legends list: Claude Hoard of Eagle Bridge, New York with 20 wins and Granville, New York’s Ray Hoard with 17 feature victories.
Fletcher’s Evan Roberts made the “Fab Fifty” with 18 victories at the tender age of 15.
But this night did not belong to the young. Frank Hoard Sr. saw to that.
