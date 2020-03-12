BOZEMAN, Mont. — University of Vermont sophomore skier Ben Ogden won the first individual NCAA title of his career during Thursday’s 10-kilometer freestyle race.
The Landrgove native posted a winning time of 23 minutes, 50.2 seconds to claim top Nordic honors at the Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. Later in the afternoon NCAA President Mark Emmert issued an edict canceling all NCAA winter and spring championships, bringing the skiing event to an untimely conclusion. The final days of the Alpine and cross-country competitions were cancelled, formally ending the 2020 campaign for all athletes and coaches.
Ogden was trailed by Utah’s Sam Hendry (second, 23:53.3), while Denver’s Bernhard Flashberger was third (23:46.2). Vermont’s Karl Schulz (fifth, 24:20.1) joined Ogden as a First Team All-American. Teammate Bill Harmeyer (12th, 24:45.9) helped the UVM men pile up 88 team points, good enough for an 11-point victory on the Nordic trails.
Middlebury’s Peter Wolter placed ninth in 24:40. Guilford product Isaac Freitas-Eagan crossed the line in 11th for Williams in 24:42.7. Warren’s Elliot Ketchel finished 17th for Bowdoin in 25:10.7.
Denver’s Eveliina Piippo won the women’s 5k race in 13:21.1. Middlebury’s Sophia Laukli was second in 13:25.9 and received strong support from fellow Panthers Alexandra Lawson (sixth, 14:05.3) and Annika Landis (16th, 14:34.4). Landrgove native Katharine Ogden paced Dartmouth, finishing fourth in 13:40.2.
Vermont’s Lina Sutro was fifth in 14:02.1 to land First Team All-American honors. Margie Freed finished ninth in 14:14.3 for the Catamounts to become a Second Team All-American. Anya Bizyukova (17th, 14:41) also scored points for UVM, which was third in the women’s field with 65 points.
Defending national champ Utah led the overall team standings with 293 points and was followed by Denver (261). Third-place Middlebury (216) and fourth-place Vermont (190) were also in the title hunt.
On Wednesday Vermont’s Raphael Quenneville placed 15th in giant slalom at Bridger Bowl. He was the fourth-highest finisher from the EISA. Vermont’s freshman duo of Joachim Jagge Lindstol and Mathias Tefre each finished in the top-25. Lindstol was 22nd with a two-run time of 1:49.78. Tefre placed 24th with a combined time of 1:50. Vermont’s Josefine Selvaag wound up 26th in the women’s giant slalom with a time of 1:58.58.
