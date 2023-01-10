University of Vermont Nordic standout Ben Ogden made history at the FIS Tour de Ski by recording the top overall finish by a U.S. male athlete.
The Landgrove native placed 13th overall during the grueling event, which featured seven stages during a span of nine days.
“To finish 13th in the Tour de Ski is an impressive result,” Vermont Nordic coach Patrick Weaver said. “To do this as a 22-year old full-time student is truly remarkable. Ben has proved he can compete at the world level in multiple disciplines in the sport.”
Ogden placed in the top-15 in four of the seven events of the competition. His best finish came in the 10k classic on Jan. 3 when he placed sixth in the field with a time of 22 minutes, 8 seconds. He also finished in the top-10 in the classic sprint, placing ninth with a time of 2:40. He closed out the competition by finishing 24th in the 10k Free with a time of 33:19.0.
Ogden is a member of the U.S. Ski Team who placed ninth in the classic team sprint at the 2022 Winter Olympics. He was also 12th during the individual freestyle sprint at the Olumpis. He was 17th in the classic sprint during the 2021 world championships and led the U.S. to gold medals in 2019 and 2020 during junior world championships.
UVM alumni Scott Patterson (22nd), Finn O’Connell (50th) and Alayna Sonnesyn (36th) also completed the 17th edition of the tour. Sunday’s 10k freestyle hill climb was Patterson’s best event of the competition. He placed 14th with a time of 32:39.6. Hunter Wonders was 32nd, Gus Schumacher placed 33rd and O’Connell crossed the line in 47th during the hill climb for the U.S. men.
O’Connell’s best event was the classic sprint, as he placed 46th with a time of 2:52. Sonnesyn’s best finish was 31st in the 20k Free. She finished in a time of 48.35.
Former Middlebury College skier Sophia Laukli earned a podium result during the hill-climb finale up Alpe di Cermis, finishing third. Laukli wound up 23rd in the overall standings.
U.S. teammates Zak Ketterson, JC Schoonmaker and Kevin Bolger did not race the final stage. Rosie Brennan (fourth) paced the U.S. women, while Stratton Mountain T2 Elite skier Jessie Diggins was 11th and Julia Kern finished 20th. Women’s winner Frida Karlsson and men’s winner Johannes Klaebo held on during the steep ascents to protect their leads entering the final day.
The Vermont alpine and Nordic ski teams begin the EISA Carnival season this weekend at the 2023 Bates Carnival. The first action of the season is the men’s and women’s giant slalom on Thursday at Sunday River in Newry, Maine. The Nordic squad begins its season Friday in the 15k classic with mass starts from Black Mountain in Rumford, Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.