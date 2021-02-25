OBERSTDORF, Germany — University of Vermont junior Ben Ogden placed 17th Thursday during the opening day of Nordic Skiing world championships
The 20-year qualified 11th and placed fourth in his quarterfinal. North American teammate JC Schoonmaker was 26th, while Kevin Bolger (35th) and Logan Hanneman (39th) also competed for the U.S. men. Schoonmaker and Ogden led the U.S. to back-to-back relay gold medals during the 2019 and 2029 junior world championships.
“I was happy to feel fast in the qualifier,” Ogden said to the U.S. Ski Team. “The heats were a little tricky, as they often are. These are only my second heats so far this year — since World Juniors last year. I have a lot to learn. I’m really excited with the whole day.”
Stratton Mountain T2 Elite skier Jessie Diggins was 26th in the women’s race. SMS teammate Sophie Caldwell Hamilton was 29th, Dartmouth College graduate Rosie Brennan was 34th and SMS competitor Julia Kern was 36th.
Diggins became the first North American to win the Tour de Ski last month and holds a massive lead in the overall World Cup standings.
“I’m really really excited to be here,” Diggins said to the U.S. Ski Team. “I feel really lucky to race at all. This is pretty incredible to think back to how we were looking at the season back in November. The fact that we made it here to world champs and they’re happening is really really cool in and of itself. So I think it’s kind of a victory for FIS and the organizers for everyone to have made it here.”
Ogden is a member of the U.S. Ski Team development squad, while his older sister Katharine is on the “B” Team. Their younger sister Charlotte races for Middlebury along with their cousin Mae Chalmers.
The University of New Hampshire will host 2021 NCAA Championships next month. The cross-country races will be held March 11 and 13 at Jackson Nordic Center.
World championships will resume Friday with skiathlon events featuring one portion of classic racing and one portion of freestyle competition. The women’s race will be 15 kilometers, while the men will cover 30k.
Former Middlebury College star Simi Hamilton and current Panthers standout Sophia Laukli are both on the U.S. roster for the upcoming slate of events. Katharine Ogden and former UVM racer Scott Patterson will also be in the mix.
The Nordic championships will run through March 7, where the men’s 50k classic mass start race caps the event.
COLLEGE
NU changes dates
NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University athletic department announced changes to this upcoming weekend’s schedule that will impact three programs.
The men’s and women’s hockey games scheduled for Friday have been moved to Sunday. The women’s basketball team has added a 1 p.m. game at NVU-Johnson on Saturday.
The women’s hockey team will open its season at 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Castleton University at Kreitzberg Arena. The Cadets will honor seniors KC Herne and Samantha Benoit prior to the game.
The men’s hockey team will host Skidmore College at 5 p.m. Saturday. The teams will play again at 3 p.m. Sunday at Kreitzberg Arena.
The NU women’s hockey team will travel to Rutland to take on Castleton on Sunday.
The men’s basketball team was originally scheduled to play Castleton on Sunday, but the Spartans shut down their season earlier this month.
BASEBALL
Lake Monsters update
BURLINGTON — The Vermont Lake Monsters will have new ownership and a new partner league when it takes the field this summer.
The Vermont Expos, Inc., have agreed in principle to sell the Lake Monsters to the investment group, Nos Amours Baseball Club. The Lake Monsters will be joining the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.
The group is led by Chris English, a long time affiliated, independent and college summer league owner and operator.
This deal is contingent on a few agreements, including a new lease from the University of Vermont, which owns Centennial Field.
