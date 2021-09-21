Thunder Road released the schedule of events Tuesday for the 59th Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend slated for Oct. 1-3.
Ten divisions are in action at the multi-day event, culminating with Sunday’s $10,000-to-win Northfield Savings Vermont Milk Bowl.
Some of the biggest names in Northeast Late Model racing have already filed their entries for “The Toughest Short Track Stock Car Race in North America.” Barre’s Jason Corliss, recently crowned Thunder Road track champion for the third time, will attempt to tie Robbie Crouch with a fourth Milk Bowl win.
Former Milk Bowl winners Bobby Therrien and John Donahue join Corliss on the early entry list. Also competing will be reigning American-Canadian Tour champion Jimmy Hebert, current ACT point leader D.J. Shaw, Labor Day Classic winner Brooks Clark, track record holder Marcel J. Gravel and Late Model Rookie of the Year Brandon Lanphear.
The season-ending festival begins Oct. 1 with Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Milk Bowl Friday. The Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models have an optional practice day from 12:30 to 3:10 p.m. Racing begins at 6 p.m., featuring a 150-lap Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model National Championship event. They’re joined by a trio of 50-lap features for the PASS Modifieds, North East Mini Stock Tour and Honey Badger Bar & Grill 8-Cylinder Street Stocks.
The Saturday action will begin at 1 p.m. with Booth Bros./H.P. Hood Qualifying Day. Time trials will set the front row for the Milk Bowl with a $1,000 bonus to the pole winner and $500 for the second-fastest time. The Late Models will run 50-lap qualifying races to set positions 3-18 on the starting grid. Positions 19-22 will go to the fastest time-trial speeds not yet in the main event.
The Saturday program also includes group time trials and Segment 1 of the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger and RK Miles Street Stock “Mini Milk Bowls.” The Flying Tiger Mini Milk Bowl is two 40-lap segments with $1,000 to win. The Street Stock Mini Milk Bowl pays $500 to win for two 25-lap segments.
Rounding out Qualifying Day is a pair of youth racing divisions. The Dads 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Trucks of New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park are making their first visit to Thunder Road for a Mini Milk Bowl of two 15-lap segments. After Late Model final practice concludes at 5:30 p.m., the Junior Champ Karts will take to the backstretch go-kart track for their Mini Milk Bowls.
The Sunday slate features the three-segment Vermont Milk Bowl. The Last Chance “B-Feature” rolls onto the track at 12:15 p.m. to set the final four spots in the Milk Bowl starting field. Opening Ceremonies begin at 1 p.m., with the first 50-lap segment going green at 1:30 p.m.
In between Milk Bowl segments are the final segments of the Flying Tiger and Street Stock Mini Milk Bowls along with a two-segment Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warrior Mini Milk Bowl that will pay out a double purse.
A three-day general admission ticket to Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend is $50 for adults, $15 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5-and-under.
On-site camping is once again being offered for Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend. The campground is open from noon on Sept. 30 until noon on Oct. 4. Self-contained units only are permitted.
