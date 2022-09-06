Scoreboard operators were getting a huge workout in Week 1 of the Vermont high school football season.
Offense was the name of the game across the state, especially on the first day of games on Friday.
On Friday, six of the seven winning teams scored 35 or more points, and a day later, three more winners did the same.
In Division I, CVU made one of the biggest statements of the weekend, blowing out Middlebury on the Tigers' home field. The Redhawks are a projected D-I title contender and looked every bit of it in the opening week, scoring 56 points.
Fifty-six points was also the number that defending Division II champion Bellows Falls scored in the first week, in a game with Brattleboro that saw the teams nearly combined for triple digits in points.
BF and Bratt's southern rival Mount Anthony also came out swinging with a 47-point effort to welcome Colchester back to Division II.
Windsor and BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille had the highest scoring game of the Saturday action in a Division III state championship rematch from last fall. The teams had incredible offenses last year and that looks to be the case again if the opener was any indication.
Will offenses keep humming like they did this weekend? You'd think they'd come back down to earth a little when players start really locking in on their defensive principles.
But no matter the answer to that question, it was very fun to see what the athletes in the state are capable of and brings plenty of excitement moving forward.
Many of those high-scoring teams make an appearance in the first Rutland Herald/Times Argus football power rankings of the season.
1. CVU (1-0). The Redhawks have a lot of firepower coming back from last year's Division I runner-up. Middlebury had to be considered one of the D-I contenders in the preseason and CVU ran past them in Week 1.
2. St. Johnsbury (1-0). Rich Alercio always finds a way to make his Hilltoppers a contender. If the opening week is any indication, this St. Johnsbury team could be one to look out for. Hartford is expected to be good, so putting up 49 points on them is impressive.
3. Bellows Falls (1-0). It doesn't matter the personnel, the Terriers just keep on winning. Bellows Falls graduated a really talented class of seniors, but showed in Week 1 that it will be just fine beating a strong Brattleboro club.
4. Rutland (1-0). It wasn't perfect, but RHS got the job done against defending D-I champion Essex. Rutland responded very well to the Hornets scoring 22 straight points. If RHS can clean a few things up, it will be super dangerous.
5. Burr and Burton Academy (1-0). The Bulldogs took care of the Seawolves in their opener. BBA has been known for its great quarterback play in years past, but it was the running game that led the charge on Saturday with quarterback Jack McCoy and running back Michael Crabtree carrying the load.
6. BFA-St. Albans (1-0). In a week of potent offense, the Bobwhites had plenty of it playing newly-Division II Mount Mansfield and putting up 53 points. The schedule will ramp up with road contests against BBA and Middlebury looming.
7. Mount Anthony (1-0). The Patriots have lots of talent returning from last season's D-II runner-up, so they have all the makings of a title contender. MAU started strong with its win against Colchester, but can't overlook Spaulding with a rematch against BF on the docket in Week 3.
8. Fair Haven (1-0). The Slaters opened with a dominant win against U-32 and quarterback Joe Buxton looked the part of a standout signal caller. If he continues to impress, Fair Haven could be one to watch. They have their biggest test of the season playing Bellows Falls on Friday.
9. North Country (1-0). The Falcons looked great in their opening game against Spaulding, winning by 26 points. They have an interesting matchup on Saturday against a Mount Mansfield team that will be looking to bounce back from a rough opener.
10. Windsor (1-0). The Yellow Jackets took on a Fairfax/Lamoille team motivated to get revenge for last year's D-III state championship game and they eked out a win. Similar to BF, the names change, but the winning standard stays the same.
On the bubble: Rice, Milton.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. CVU; 2. St. Johnsbury; 3. Rutland; 4. BBA; 5. BFA-St. Albans.
Division II: 1. Bellows Falls; 2. MAU; 3. Fair Haven; 4. North Country; 5. Brattleboro.
Division III: 1. Windsor; 2. Rice; 3. Milton; 4. BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille; 5. Woodstock.
