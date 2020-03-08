NORTHFIELD – Senior forward Amanda Conway recorded a hat trick Saturday to lift the Norwich University women's ice hockey team to its fourth straight New England Hockey Conference title and 10th overall.
Despite trailing 2-1 at the midway point of the second period, Norwich (22-4-2) rattled off eight straight goals to cruise to a 9-2 victory over Suffolk.
Freshmen forwards Julia Masotta and Ann-Frederique Guay each had two goals, while senior forward Sophie McGovern had one goal and two assists to lead the Norwich offense. Junior defenseman Samantha Benoit had two assists, while sophomore Alexa Berg made 25 saves in goal for the Cadets.
Conway was named the NEHC Tournament MVP for the second time in her career. Masotta, Guay, Berg and Benoit were named to the All-Tournament team for the Cadets.
Suffolk opened the scoring at the 6:59 mark of the first period, with Grace Scholz, sniping a wrist shot over the shoulder of Berg from the middle of the slot on a breakaway. Julia Volpe made a great play to chip the puck up off the boards to spring Maddy Burton and Scholz on a 2-on-1 rush. Burton sent a tape-to-tape pass from the side boards to Scholz, who was alone in front. Scholz took care of the rest, burying the puck for her fourth goal of the season.
Norwich responded at the 14:11 mark with a power-play goal. McGovern one-timed a cross-ice pass from Guay into the top of the net from the middle of the right face-off circle for her 19th goal of the season. Benoit picked up the second assist.
Suffolk took another lead at 10:12 of the second period with a goal from Sydney Tietz. She picked up the puck in the neutral zone and then wheeled through the center of the ice and evaded a Norwich defender before ripping a shot off the crossbar and in for her sixth goal of the season.
Norwich finally got its NCAA Division III-leading offense rolling after that, lighting the lamp three times in a span of 1:46 on goals from Baptiste, Guay and Conway. Baptiste tied the game at 2 with a power-play goal on a rebound after following up an initial shot by Benoit that was blocked. Baptiste scored at 13:26.
Guay made it 3-2 by scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal 38 seconds later. Morgan Tefft and Carley Sedlar assisted Guay, who notched her 17th goal of the season.
Conway scored just over a minute later off assists from Kayla Goleniak and Masotta.Goleniak. Conway collected a cross-ice pass on the right side of the crease and fired the puck past Suffolk's Julia McLellan to make it 4-2.
The Cadets pulled away in the third period with five more goals. Guay scored again on the power play for her 18th goal of the season at 2:49 with a shot under the crossbar off assists from Baptiste and Berg. Conway scored her second of the game and 30th of the season at 4:25 off an assist from Masotta at 4:25.
Masotta scored at 6:43 and again at 10:57 to increase the lead to 8-2. Conway capped the scoring to complete her sixth career hat trick at 15:25 of the third period off an assist from McGovern.
Berg improves to 10-3-2 on the season, while MacLellan falls to 6-12-2 after making 37 saves. Norwich outshot Suffolk 46-27.
Norwich earns an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Tournament with the victory. The Cadets will await Monday's selection show at 10 a.m. to find out who they will face next.
