The Norwich University football team put a damper on state rival Castleton’s Homecoming. Now, the Cadets want to celebrate their own.
It won’t be easy. Endicott is in Northfield on Saturday with kickoff set for 2 p.m.
Middlebury is also home. The 0-1 Panthers have Bates in town for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Castleton hits the road. The Spartans are at St. Lawrence on Saturday for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
Norwich quarterback Mitchell Theal could not have been sharper in last week’s 28-12 win over Castleton. He was 14 of 17 for 336 yards and four touchdowns, a performance that earned him NEWMAC Offensive Athlete of the Week.
Castleton QB Jake McCarthy has been on point every week and his statistics through the three games for the 2-1 Spartans have him throwing for 624 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Volpone feels fortunate to have gotten the senior QB who led Dennis-Yarmouth to the Division V state championship in Gillette Stadium to cap a 13-0 season his final year of high school.
“As I recall, it came down to us and one other school in the Midwest. He likes to ski so I think we had that in our bag,” Volpone said. “I think it was staying in New England and the skiing option.”
St. Lawrence is also 2-1. The Spartans and Saints scrimmaged back in August but didn’t show a whole lot to one another. Volpone said the staff got far more information off SLU’s game films.
“They have a very good line on both sides of the ball,” Volpone said. “They have a couple of players they like to establish in the run game.
“Their quarterback (Tyler Grochot) is talented.”
The Spartans were riddled with penalties that Volpone felt impacted the outcome of the Norwich game. That area was addressed during the week.
Norwich coach Mark Murnyack was happy to see Theal’s efforts recognized by the league.
“He knew he had not played well and felt like he could play better,” Murnyack said. “We also played Grant Woodard some at quarterback in the previous game and I think that sent a clear message.”
Murnyack said Theal did not play as badly in the two losses for the 1-2 Cadets as the numbers made it look.
“He was the victim of some dropped balls,” Murnyack said.
The Gulls bring a 2-1 record to Northfield and Murnyack knows they will be a challenge.
“They can score points. They are averaging 28 points a game and they play two different quarterbacks,” Murnyack said. “One of them is more of a runner and you almost have to have two different game plans depending who is in there.”
Clayton Marengi is more the runner but Murnyack emphasized both can do so.
The Gulls are coming off a tough 32-29 loss to Catholic in Washington, D.C.
This week’s games are significant for Norwich and Castleton because each team begins league play the following week.
Castleton begins life in the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference on Oct. 2 with a trip to the Bronx to play SUNY Maritime.
Norwich kicks off its NEWMAC season that day by taking on Coast Guard in “The Little Army-Navy Game.”
“We know that to have league success, we have to get better at X, Y and Z,” Murnyack said.
That quest begins against Endicott in what is expected to be a special atmosphere. The air is always filled with electricity at a Norwich Homecoming.
“There is a lot of excitement here. We just had the new president’s inauguration. we had fireworks the other night. There are a lot of people back on campus,” Murnyack said.
Winning a second straight football game would cap off a very special weekend.
Middlebury will be trying to bounce back from its disappointing 42-14 loss at Williams.
Bates (0-1) opened with a 28-20 loss to Amherst.
Middlebury’s loss to Williams ended a nine-game winning streak.
It will be a Vermont homecoming for Hartford High graduates Kyle and Kyle Hamilton. Tyler is a linebacker and younger brother Kyle is a defensive lineman for Bates.
Unfortunately, Kyle will not be on the field Saturday or the rest of the year. He broke a bone in his foot on the second play of the game against Amherst but played the rest of the day.
He will be having surgery for a broken fifth metatarsal.
Tyler, a Vermont Gatorade Football Player of the Year, played both outside linebacker and middle linebacker last week and rang up four tackles.
Kyle had two tackles against Amherst.
Bates practiced at Hartford High School on Friday afternoon.
Caulfield makes impactMurnyack said that Castleton University graduate Scott Caulfield has already made a sizeable impact on the Cadets in his position of strength and conditioning coach after being hired over the summer.
“The guys love working with him and they can’t wait to work with him in the off season,” Murnyack said.
NOTES: St. Johnsbury Academy graduate Peter Gallagher reached the 100-victory milestone when his Ursinus team upset nationally ranked Muhlenburg. ... The University of New Hampshire is 3-0 after beating Lafayette last week. The win moved the Wildcats from No. 23 to No. 21 nationally but Saturday they step up a level and play Pitt at Heinz Field. ... Dartmouth (1-0) has its home opener on Saturday. Sacred Heart is in Hanover for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff. ... North Country Union graduate Aidan Hogan caught his 15th and 16th passes of the season lat week for Husson University in its 42-14 victory over Dean. ... Out in Iowa, Grinnell ended a 26-game conference losing streak last week by beating Lawrence 35-28. Nat Jordan, grandson of legendary South Burlington coach Paul Jordan, is a tight end on the Grinnell roster.
