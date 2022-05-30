BFA-St. Albans coach Bert Berthiaume and his Missisquoi rival Jay Hartman are the only two members of the 500-victory club in Vermont high school softball.
They could meet in the Division I state championships game and that would bring a mammoth crowd down from Franklin County to Castleton University for the championship game the weekend of June 10-11.
The most intriguing game in Division IV just might be the semifinal game, not the title game, although state championship games are never anticlimactic.
But a D-IV semifinal between No. 1 Proctor and either No. 5 Poultney or No. 4 West Rutland would have just as much sizzle for Rutland County as the D-I championship game would have in Franklin County.
It should be a fun ride in every division.
DIVISION I
The favorite: How can it not be No. 1 BFA-St. Albans? Nobody has beaten the Comets through 16 games.
Dark horses: Three evenly matched teams from the southern tier of the state are lurking and capable of turning the bracket inside out. Rutland, Brattleboro and Mount Anthony have the pitching, fielding and hitting that could make them a tough out in this field.
Best first-round matchup: No. 10 Colchester at No. 7 Rutland. The Raiders might be the better seed and have the benefit of playing at familiar Northeast Field, but they lost the season opener to Colchester 3-1 early in the season. If RHS pitcher Alyssa Kennedy is in the groove, the Raiders have a great chance to avenge the defeat.
Longest trip: No. 9 North Country’s journey to No. 8 Brattleboro — one end of the state to the other. It will take the bus more than 2 1/2 hours for this trip down I-91.
Fun Fact: Brattleboro coach Kelly Markol and Leland and Gray coach Tammy Claussen were battery mates at Springfield College, Markol the pitcher and Claussen the catcher. Both of their teams have home games in the first round, Claussen’s Rebels in Division III.
DIVISION II
The favorite: No. 1 Lyndon might not be the favorite in this division. No. 2 Mount Abraham has steeled itself against a far tougher schedule.
Dark horse: No. 6 Otter Valley could wind up being fitted with the glass slipper. Riley Keith is capable of amassing double-digit strikeouts on any given day and if the opponent can’t put the ball in play the Otters have a chance against anyone.
Best first-round matchup: OV might be a legitimate dark horse but they must beat a U-32 team in the opening round that closed the season by winning five of its last six.
Longest trip: Springfield gets to see a lot of Vermont with a trip to Milton. It’ll take a just over two hours.
Fun fact: When Fair Haven won the Division II state crown in 2003, Slaters pitcher Angela Megaw fired a no-hitter in the quarterfinals, another no-hitter in the semifinals and a one-hitter in the 3-0 victory over Lamoille in the state championship game. She went on to pitch for Dartmouth College.
DIVISION III
The favorite: Funny things can happen, but No. 1 Oxbow has the look of the clear favorite.
The dark horses: No. 6 Green Mountain and No. 8 Leland & Gray. These are a couple of teams not toting impressive seeds or records but they have also shown that on the right day, they can be one very tough team to beat.
Longest trip: There are several trips about the same distance in this division but White River Valley’s trip to BFA-Fairfax might just be the longest at an hour-and-a-half.
Fun fact: Claussen played her high school softball for coach Allen Stewart at Randolph Union. Stewart is no longer coaching the Galloping Ghosts but Claussen s Rebels are playing against her old school in the opening round.
DIVISION IV
The favorite: It’s got to be Proctor. No Division IV team has beaten the No. I Phantoms yet. But the Phantoms have had some scares including a 12-11 win against rival West Rutland when they had to rally late to pull out the victory.
Dark horse: Poultney is an extremely dangerous No. 5 seed. The Blue Devils’ 18-6 loss to West Rutland came way back in the chill of April in the season opener. Much more reflective of the Devils was an impressive win over Bellows Falls late the in the season.
Best first-round matchup: No. 5 Poultney’s short trip to No. 4 West Rutland. This is a coin flip.
Longest trip: Craftsbury and Twinfield battle for the right to come to Proctor’s neat little sports complex on Elm Street. It will take Craftsbury more than two hours. If the Trojans get to make the trip, it will be just under two hours. Either way, it promises to be a Nightmare on Elm Street for either club. These Phantoms are really good.
Fun fact: When veteran coach Paul Remick’s Danville Bears defeated Richford 12-9 this season, it was his 400th career victory.
