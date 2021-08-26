There will be day-long field hockey extravaganza at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester on Saturday.
Burr and Burton will meet Rutland bright and early. They square off in a 20-minute game at 8 a.m.
The second 20-minute game of the day pits state champions against one another. Division III champion Windsor meets Division I champion Bellows Falls at 8:25 a.m.
Action continues until 1:35 p.m. with BBA and U-32 meeting in the final game.
There is more work to do than ever with last fall’s abbreviated season as coaches put the final touches on their teams prior to the season opener the following week.
Otter Valley, Middlebury, South Burlington, Mount Mansfield, CVU, Stowe, Woodstock, Spaulding and Missisquoi will be involved in a Play Day on Saturday as well hosted by Mount Abraham in Bristol.
Back to AlumniWhen Rutland High graduate Jordan Del Bianco returns to Rutland High School’s Alumni Field as the trainer of the Brattleboro Union High School football team, memories will come flooding over her.
Brattleboro will be in Rutland on Friday at 5 p.m. for a football scrimmage with Rutland High.
It is the same field where Del Bianco collected so many memories during a soccer career that landed her a spot on the Vermont team that played against New Hampshire in the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup.
“Alumni Field has a special place in my heart,” Del Bianco said. “I have so many great memories there. I would say that the best one is scoring the winning goal in double overtime against Mount Anthony.”
It will be a family affair. Jordan’s cousin Luke is a lineman for Rutland High School.
Jordan’s counterpart on the Rutland sidelines will be athletic trainer Tyler White, Del Bianco’s trainer all four years at RHS.
“I was pretty healthy in high school so I didn’t have to see Tyler that much,” Jordan said.
“He was a great mentor and he is a great mentor now as I have progressed to this point in my career.”
Local touchThey have put Georgia Lord’s uniform number on the Williams College banner at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium in recognition of her having played in four NCAA soccer games at that stadium.
It is a nice local touch with Lord having graduated at Manchester’s Burr and Burton Academy.
