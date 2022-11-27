KILLINGTON — The sport of Alpine skiing is one filled with adversity. It can fill you with the elation of victory, but also take away your opportunity in a second.
Burke Mountain Academy alumna Nina O’Brien knows this to be true.
At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, she had the finish line in sight when everything changed. On her second run in the giant slalom, O’Brien hit a gate on her final turn and suffered multiple leg fractures.
“I must have had a crazy amount of adrenaline or shock. I very clearly knew my leg was broken, but I didn’t feel all the pain in that moment,” O’Brien said, following the first run of Sunday’s Heroic Killington Cup slalom race.
“After that, it was all new. It was nerve-racking. The amount of support I felt was an overwhelming feeling during those days.”
Then comes the recovery. O’Brien’s medical team laid out a seven-to-eight-month timeline to get the American standout back on snow.
“It was a challenge. It was something I had never been through before,” said O’Brien of the rehab. “For example, not being able to bend my foot or my leg and trying to learn to walk again was all new to me. I used (the rehab) to motivate me and make sure I was strong and ready.”
There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. For O’Brien, that was the World Cup ski season. Her return came last weekend in Levi, Finland and continued this weekend at Killington Mountain on the Vermont snow where she spent some of her formative years and honed her craft.
She conquered the giant slalom discipline that set her back nine months ago, earning a 23rd-place finish on Saturday and competed once again on Sunday in the slalom.
“It feels really good to be back racing. There’s nothing like the feeling of standing in the start gate and racing and crossing the line,” O’Brien said. “It’s been a really good weekend for me.”
O’Brien’s teammate Mikaela Shiffrin, also a BMA alumna, has dealt with her own adversity stemming from an Olympic games that didn’t go the way she had hoped.
She finished last season strong with her fourth overall World Cup championship and won both slalom races last weekend in Levi. This weekend in Killington saw Shiffrin take 13th in giant slalom and fifth in the slalom.
Shiffrin had won all five of the slalom races at the Killington Cup since the event’s inception before Sunday’s fifth-place finish. Sweden’s Anna Swenn Larsson and Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener finished in a tie for the top spot on Sunday, the first slalom win for both athletes.
“Look at them on the jumbotron. She is so happy. You can’t be disappointed,” said Shiffrin as the the podium ceremony was taking place.
“Wendy has had so many podiums without getting the win. (Wendy and Anna) earned it and they deserved it. I’m just so happy for them.”
The race didn’t go her way, but Shiffrin had plenty to be happy about this weekend. Racing on a course that feels like home, seeing athletes she’s been battling with win the big one and seeing her teammate O’Brien get to compete after such a setback were just a few of those things.
The U.S. ski team is a tight-knit group that travels the world together bonded by their love for the sport. Shiffrin seeing O’Brien get her moment this weekend was extra special.
“I remember watching her and how exciting it was. She was right there and nearly podium in that GS race (at the Olympics) and then on the final turn. It shows you how small the margins are between victory and something as horrific as a terrible crash,” Shiffrin said.
“She’s always been positive, even in the toughest times. She’s kind and really hard-working and she deserves the absolute best. To see her back here, and (Saturday) making the comeback complete with the GS race, it’s quite special, and for all of our team, it’s quite emotional.”
Heroic PanelU.S. Ski & Snowboard President and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt put it well near the end of the first of two Heroic Coffee Hour panels held this weekend as part of the Heroic Killington Cup held at Killington Mountain.
“We need to keep pushing and encouraging because it’s a steep mountain to climb,” Goldschmidt said.
The panels were held to kick off a new initiative by U.S. Ski & Snowboard called the Heroic Initiative, which is a movement celebrating and empowering women in skiing and snowboarding.
The goal of the initiative is to celebrate the power of women and also invest in their future.
The panels held at the Killington Ski Club on Saturday and the K1 Lodge on Sunday included five women experienced in the ski and snowboard industry talking about their experiences and what the future may hold for women interested in getting involved.
Joining Goldschmidt was U.S. Ski & Snowboard Chief of Sport Anouk Patty, National Ski Areas Association President Kelly Pawlak, Vermont Alpine Racing Association Executive Director Julie Woodworth, Burke Mountain Academy Junior Director Diann Roffe and POWDR Senior Vice President of Marketing Services Megan Fearnow.
Pawlak, the former General Manager at Mount Snow, talked about the barriers of entering the ski and snowboard industry for women.
She noted the difference between operations and leadership in and how the leadership aspect has become much more coveted in hiring as opposed to hiring someone based upon their background in operations (making snow, plowing, etc.)
“I see more and more ski areas now hiring for their leadership skills and understanding that if you can lead people, you can figure out the other parts,” Pawlak said.
Roffe has competed at the highest level of Alpine skiing, winning gold in the super-G at the 1994 Winter Olympics and a silver medal in giant slalom in 1992.
In her role at Burke Mountain Academy, she is on the ground floor of the development of the next generation of athletes that have the same dreams she did. She noted the importance of mentorship for those interested in the field.
“An athlete, when they are exiting or when they have been with the U.S. ski team or even young women coming out of college and women just passionate about the sport, they have so many avenues they can choose within the industry,” Roffe said.
“My sole goal and mission even within my program at BMA is that they absolutely learn to love the sport for life. I don’t tell them they’re going to the next Lindsey Vonn. I just want them to love the sport for life.”
The love for the sport and the industry is something all five of the panelists have and it’s a passion they hope to pass onto the next generation of women who hope to make this world their life as well.
By the numbersThere were 37,000 spectators across the three days of events at Killington with 6,000 people for Friday’s opening ceremonies, 21,000 on Saturday for giant slalom and 10,000 on Sunday for the slalom.
The Heroic Killington Cup raised $650,000 for the Killington World Cup Foundation through ticket sales and VIP packages.
