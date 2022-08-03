CASTLETON — Players anxiously await that phone call from the Vermont head coach telling them that they have made the team for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual senior high school all-star football game played against New Hampshire.
Here's sort of the way that the call went after Otter Valley's Dylan Stevens-Clark picked up the phone when Craig Sleeman called.
CS: Dylan, you made the Shrine team. You'll be a defensive end.
Dylan: I've never played defensive end.
CS: You played it against us.
Dylan: What school do you coach at?
CS: BFA-Fairfax.
Dylan: That is the one game where I played defensive end.
Defensive end will be Stevens-Clark's position on Saturday when Vermont and New Hampshire collide at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium.
He has been working hard in camp this week, getting better at his new position each day. He is closely watching the team's other defensive ends like Windsor's Dalton Clifford and Mount Anthony's Hayden Gaudette.
Stevens-Clark is one of the team's captains by virtue of raising the most money of any player on the team for the Shrine cause.
Proceeds from the game go to the Shriners' children's hospitals in Montreal as well as in Boston and Springfield, Massachusetts.
Stevens-Clark gives his mother credit for much of the fundraising success.
"She did a lot of advertising. She put it on Facebook every day," he said.
Stevens-Clark will be helping coach in the Otter Valley program when practices start Aug. 15.
PRESCH'S CALL
Sam Presch's phone call from Sleeman came late. He got the call only the past weekend, summoning him to camp after a player was injured.
Presch spent the summer playing baseball for the Bellows Falls Post 37 American Legion team but he said he was in football shape as well.
He arrived in camp Monday afternoon and is playing wide receiver after spending most of his career with the Cosmos as a quarterback.
"Wide receiver is definitely new," Presch said. "I did play some receiver during the 7-on-7 season."
He was working on routes with Rutland's Slade Postemski at Wednesday's practice. Postemski was a wide receiver for the Raiders and is the Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year.
Presch will be playing baseball at Bridgewater State.
"It's about 10,000 students and I liked the bigger feel of the campus," Presch said.
Postemski has been making his own adjustment in playing in a new offense.
"I have never played in a Wishbone Offense before," Postemski said.
He will be back in his element on Aug. 23 when he begins his college football career at Bowdoin, a program that runs the Spread Offense.
OREGON TRAIL
Assistant coach Norm Lozier was wearing a University of Oregon shirt at Wednesday's practice. Oregon, of course, is known for its prolific aerial attack and getting players in space.
"Coach Lozier wearing an Oregon Spread shirt is a real slap at us," Sleeman said to the players in the huddle that closed practice.
ROOMMATES
Essex's Kam Cyr wasn't thinking about college until Essex teammate Ben Serrantonio told him that he was going to Castleton to play football.
When the Castleton team reports to preseason camp on Aug. 11, Cyr and Serrantonio will be teammates and roommates.
Another Essex player staying in state to play college football is running back Ollie Orvis at Middlebury College.
TRADING LOGOS
Trading logos and slapping them on your helmet is a tradition of the Maple Sugar Bowl's training camp. It continues today.
FOOTBALL'S FOOTBALL
Rutland's Jack Coughlin will be an outside linebacker and strong safety on the Vermont defensive unit.
He said the defensive scheme is exactly the same as the one he played in at Rutland.
"Football's football. You make contact and hit hard," Coughlin said.
Coughlin loves the chemistry of this team.
"We clicked from the start and it has been uphill since," he said.
DANISH TREAT
Denmark's Victor Richardy, an exchange student at Lyndon, will have a special treat on Saturday. His family is coming to the game and then Richardy will return to his homeland with them.
They were as far as Niagara Falls when Richardy was at Wednesday morning's practice.
NO OFFENSE, BUT
Sleeman has already been criticized for deploying the Wishbone. There is a long held belief that Vermont can't run the ball against New Hampshire — that you must chuck it around the yard and beat the Granite Staters by getting the skill players in space.
Sleeman said that is not necessarily true and pointed to examples of coach Dennis Smith running the Flex Bone or Bob Lockerby's Vermont team operating out of the Power I while winning the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
One of the most fascinating aspects of football is debating game plans.
The debate will be settled on Saturday at high noon.
