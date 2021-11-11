People do not associate a Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball team with a 3-0 record. There is a good reason for that. It has been since the 2009-10 season they have been sniffing the rarefied air of a 3-0 record up on Vail Hill.
Yet, here the Hornets are at 3-0 after whipping Colby-Sawyer 73-46 on Wednesday night.
Fair Haven graduate Kerigan Disorda got 16 minutes on the floor for Lyndon and made the most of her time, hauling down six rebounds and dishing out some assists.
“She is taking a leadership role,” NVU-Lyndon coach Ben Arsenault said.
“She is a backup point guard but I do not like to use that term because we play two point guards together a lot.
“She is solid defensively and very feisty. She does a lot of little things.”
Arsenault loves the potential this team has to make waves in the North Atlantic Conference.
“I think we have a pretty good group here and that we can take care of a lot of business this year,” Arsenault said.
The next challenge for NVU-Lyndon comes on Saturday when coach Greg Eckman brings his NVU-Johnson team into Lyndon’s Stannard Gymnasium.
“It is a rivalry. the players get excited for it. And I don’t like losing to Greg and he doesn’t like losing to us,” Arsenault said.
LEC NUMBERS
The Castleton University men’s basketball team is the Little East Conference’s top team when it comes to free throw shooting. The Spartans have made 67 of their 86 fouls shots, a percentage of .779.
Castleton’s Jack Atty is among the more prolific 3-point shooters in the LEC. He has made 13 of his 28 attempts from long distance, a .464 clip.
Rutland’s Elise Magro, of the Castleton women’s basketball team, is second in the LEC in scoring at 18.5 points per game.
Brattleboro’s Hailey Derosia, playing for Keene State, ranks fourth at 16 points per game. Derosia has also snagged 8.5 rebounds per contest.
Castleton’s Jordan Levesque is scoring at a clip of 11.5 a game and she ranks 10th in the league in that department.
Rutland’s Rylee Burgess, playing for Keene State, is averaging 10 points per game.
ECFC NUMBERSCastleton’s Chris Rice is the sack leader with 10.5 in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference.
Gallaudet quarterback Timel Benton, who will be at Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday, is the ECFC’s leading rusher, averaging 97.6 yards per game.
NEWMAC NUMBERS
Norwich University did not have the greatest of football seasons (2-8) but the Cadets’ receiver Trevor Chase led the NEWMAC in a couple of categories. Chase topped the league with 78.1 receiving yards per game and with his nine touchdown receptions.
THEY’RE BACK
Oh man, did we ever miss regular-season high school basketball tournaments last year, a season in which those events were nixed by COVID.
Hoop fans love these tournaments and they return this season. December offers up some old favorites that were so missed.
The Proctor boys basketball team will play Twinfield in the Abe Tip-Off Tournament named for retired longtime teacher, administrator, official and coach Bob Abrahamson. The Phantoms and Twinfield will square off on Dec. 10.
The next night, Rutland’s boys and girls basketball teams will meet Essex in the North-South Classic in Rutland’s Keefe Gym, the boys tipping off at 5 p.m., the girls at 7 p.m.
The Canfield Classic, a girls basketball tournament named for the late Mary Canfield will be played on Dec. 16 and Dec. 18. The hometown Slaters will tangle with Otter Valley the first night and Mount Abraham on the final evening.
