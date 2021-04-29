The good news is that the Norwich University baseball team has a six-game winning streak. The bad news is that the Cadets haven’t been able to play a game since April 18.
A combination of snow and one of its Great Northeast Athletic Conference opponents getting hit by COVID has kept the Cadets idle all this time.
If you know anything about the recent history of Cadet baseball, then you know that a six-game winning streak is a very big deal.
This, in fact, is the first time since 1989 that the Cadets have had a six-game win skein on the baseball diamond.
Some Vermont players have been major contributors to the success.
One is U-32’s Hayden Roberge.
“He came in as a outfielder and is playing third base for us. He has been wearing out the coaches taking ground balls. He wants to get better,” coach Frank Pecora said.
Roberge is batting .385 and has a team-high 10 RBIs.
Windsor’s Ryland Richardson is hitting below the .200 line but he, too, has been a big part of it.
“He’s fine. He has hit into some tough luck, a lot of at-’em balls,” Pecora said. “He is the leader of our infield (at shortstop) and he is probably the most experienced player we have.”
Montpelier’s Nick Beavin is playing second base and batting .263.
There is a meeting on Sunday that will decide whether or not the GNAC tournament will be played. It is possible that the site will be Norwich for the tournament that would begin on Tuesday.
Having the event at Garrity Field would give Norwich University the opportunity to showcase a facility that has undergone numerous improvements in recent years.
CU football has 10 games
After a nine-game schedule in 2019 and no games in 2020, it appears that the Castleton University football team will be back to a 10-game schedule this fall. The contract for a game at St. Lawrence University is in the final stages. The Saints would come to Castleton in 2022.
Preparation for the season has been going on outside on Dave Wolk Stadium as well as inside the football offices.
Spring football at the stadium is wrapping up this week with the testing combine on Saturday as the final part of it.
Inside, new recruits have gone up on coach Tony Volpone’s board, some that he is particularly excited about it.
Two of those are interior defensive linemen, Andrew Keeler from Bellingham, Massachusetts and Dylan Brown from Peru, New York.
“Andrew Keeler is a stout anchor for our interior defensive line. He comes from a very accomplished program,” Volpone said.
“Those two guys will help with our defensive line which has been a focus for us.”
There is also another quarterback on the board. Volpone calls Devin Rachwall of Baker High School in New York “a multidimensional quarterback who can do a lot of things.”
The Spartans will have either five or six quarterbacks in camp in August.
“Six is about as high as we want to go,” Volpone said.
One of them will be the incumbent Jacob McCarthy.
Volpone said it appears that McCarthy will have two years remaining, opting to use that extra year that the NCAA is granting due to he pandemic.
“That is his decision. We are leaving that up to him but it is looking that way he will go,” Volpone said.
The spring practice has gone well with a number of players catching the staff’s eye. Those include Jacob Gonzalez, a defensive lineman from Mechanicville, New York.
Another player with a strong spring is Ethan Palazzetti, a cornerback, who was not with the team during the fall.
Defensive back Ian Detulleo, a defensive back from Plattsburgh, New York has also made a favorable impression.
“Will Fischer has shown flashes,” Volpone said.
Fischer is a wide receiver who played for Mount Anthony Union High School and transferred to Castleton from the Ithaca College football program.
Allard on fire
You just can’t pitch any better than Hartford High graduate Jordy Allard has this spring for Babson College.
Allard is 4-0 with a 0.62 earned run average.
He will go on to pitch on the Division I level next year as a graduate student at Richmond.
Rutland’s Zach Bates is 1-0 at SUNY Canton and has not given up an earned run in his 4.1 innings.
Crowley postponed
Proctor’s Gannon McKearin will have to wait yet another year for his shot at a sixth consecutive victory in the 10K portion of the Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Race.
The next Crowley, one of the Northeast’s races most steeped in history, is now set for June 12, 2022.
