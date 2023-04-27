The 1958 St. Michael’s College basketball team was dubbed the Iron Knights by the national media after the Purple Knights made a run all the way to the national championship game of the college division.
They were given the name Iron Knights because they pretty much used five players due to injuries and illness.
Those Knights displayed incredible endurance as five of them had to play nearly every minute.
But even Iron Knights do not last forever and we lost one of the best recently. Jim Browne was a beloved teacher and coach at Mount St. Joseph and Otter Valley.
He was also one of those who played all 80 minutes in the quarterfinals and semifinals in Evansville, Indiana that year before the tank finally emptied and they lost to South Dakota in the national championship game.
St. Michael’s upset Grambling University 84-76 in the national quarterfinals and then stunned the host Evansville team behind Browne’s team-high 22 points.
Browne came into the Rutland Herald for an interview on an early April day in 2018 and talked about beating the host Purple Aces.
“I even made a foul shot. I was a terrible foul shooter. It was great beating them because it was on their home court and because they were the favorite,” he said.
The loss to South Dakota did not diminish the excitement back in Vermont. When the Iron Knights touched down at the airport in Burlington, they were greeted by 2,000 appreciative fans. There was a parade from the airport back to campus where the Knights rode in convertibles, courtesy of the Burlington-Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce.
Basketball was not over for Browne after leaving SMC. He got a job teaching and coaching at Mount St. Joseph. He coached basketball on Convent Avenue from 1960-69.
The highlight of the MSJ years for him was beating Cathedral — the forerunner of Rice — because it was coached by the legendary Bernie Cieplicki.
Browne told us that day in the office that the rivalry with Cieplicki was the biggest game to him but for the players it was, of course, the Rutland game.
There was a piece of the SMC years during his time at MSJ. He applied the same man-to-man defense that involved plenty of switching. It was what he learned at St. Michael’s while playing for Doc Jacobs.
Following his time at MSJ, he went on to coach at Otter Valley.
The outpouring of love on social media from former students and players at MSJ and Otter Valley was immense.
The capacity of his mind when it came to basketball was impressive but the last two days have clearly demonstrated that his heart was even bigger.
MIDD LAX
Middlebury College is one of America’s great academic institutions and Languages is one of its most noted disciplines.
Lacrosse is its own language at the college on the hill.
The men’s and women’s team boast a combined record of 29-1 as the Panthers head into the NESCAC postseason tournament this weekend.
The 14-1 men host Hamilton at 1 p.m. in a NESCAC quarterfinal game at Alumni Stadium on Saturday, An hour before that, the 15-0 women’s team tangles with Bowdoin in its quarterfinal contest on Kohn Field.
PORTER’S POWER
Logan Porter, who grew up in Poultney until the age of 9, is hitting the ball hard at the AAA level in the Kansas City Royals organization.
He was batting .306 as of Thursday for the Omaha Storm Chasers. =Among his 15 base hits were five home runs and four doubles.
Growing up in Poultney, basketball was his favorite game but when Peter and Heidi Porter moved to Arizona, Logan fell in love with a game he could play all year long.
A glance at the American League Central Division shows the Kansas City Royals in the cellar, enhancing Porter’s chances for a call up to the parent club this summer.
