WINTHROP, Mass. — The Great Northeast Athletic Conference announced their weekly awards Monday, naming Norwich men’s lacrosse standout Parker Campbell Player of the Week for the third time this season.
This marks the fifth time that Campbell has earned the Player of the Week honor for the conference in his career. He won the honor twice prior to this season, once during his sophomore campaign and once during his junior season.
Campbell finished the week with 12 points. He recorded four goals and eight assists while picking up six ground balls.
In the Cadets’ first game of the week, Campbell tallied three points in a come-from-behind effort to upend Rivier in overtime, 15-14. Campbell dished out two assists and scored the game-winning goal as Norwich remained unbeaten in GNAC play.
On Saturday against Regis, the senior scored three goals and dished out six assists. Campbell has 95 assists in his career and sits at the top of the program record book. He boasts 41 assists this spring, good enough for the single-season record at NU.
Norwich (12-1, 7-0 GNAC) will host Anna Maria at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 20 at 4 p.m. The Cadets will wrap up the regular season with road contests against Albertus Magnus on Saturday and vs. Lasell next week.
MEN’S TENNIS
O’Neal honored
WINTHROP, Mass. – Sophomore Patrick O’Neal was named the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday.
O’Neal had an impressive stretch, registering a 2-0 record in singles and a 2-0 record in doubles action. O’Neal won both of his matches at No. 4 singles, downing Regis foe Lenny Tam 6-3, 6-1 in conference action and shutting out NVU Lyndon’s Garrick Webster 6-0, 6-0.
O’Neal teamed with Isaac Chapman to prevails at No. 3 doubles vs. Regis with an 8-3 victory. He also teamed with Patrick Bulley to triumph, 8-3, at No. 2 doubles vs. NVU Lyndon. O’Neal is 4-2 in singles action this year and 5-2 in doubles.
Norwich (4-3, 0-2 GNAC North) will host Colby-Sawyer at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Shapiro Field House. The Cadets will close out the season with a match at Saint Michael’s at 2:30 p.m. Friday and a 1 p.m. Sunday clash at Eastern Nazarene.
