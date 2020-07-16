NORTHFIELD — Being an athlete takes a special kind of focus and that goes double for those skilled and disciplined enough to play at the collegiate level.
From practices, to individual workouts, to maintaining your diet, and oh yeah, that whole school part, the most important part of it all.
Time management, and other necessities, can be a developed skill and bleed into everything an athlete does after they’ve hung up their jersey for the final time.
That’s exactly what “After the Game” director April Abeyta tackles in her documentary that came out this year.
She follows a pair of college athletes and a coach 20 years after their athletic career ended. She dives into what skills they developed in their playing and coaching career and how they still are valuable in professional life today.
Abeyta, a former college athlete herself, has gone around the country meeting many college athletes to discuss her experience and what she tackles in the film.
The Norwich University women’s basketball team had the opportunity to gather virtually this past Sunday for a discussion with Abeyta.
“I was excited for the opportunity because it involves Division III athletics, which hits home for our athletes at Norwich,” said Cadets coach Mark Zacher, on Thursday. “They’re just as committed and competing without a scholarship. They are playing for the love of the sport.”
Abeyta details how learning important skills such as leadership, time management and collectively working toward a shared goal are all inherent within a team construct.
She promotes how those relationships built on the playing surface and within the team with players, coaches and personnel can sustain throughout life and be valuable connections in the professional world.
Abeyta was a former film student and member of the women’s basketball team at Division III Chapman University in California. She initially started the video project as a way to document her senior basketball season.
Her passion for film and the long-standing connection with her teammates helped to evolve the project into a 20-year retrospective look at how three of those women, Michelle Ruzzi, Polly Neves and their head coach Mary Hegarty, are still using the tools they developed while playing and coaching basketball in their current professions.
Abeyta outlined that the ultimate goal of the film was to show women the extended reach that sport has on their lives. She wants to inspire young women to keep playing their sport of choice to help build the important skills it breeds, so they can use them in their chosen career.
As Abeyta chatted with members of the women’s basketball program, she shared that, “Sometimes it’s subconscious, but [her teammates] used sport to help navigate some sort of challenge in their lives and they got to use their sport as a practice ground.”
“I’ve had many ladies come through the program and talk about how it’s four short years, but you re-live it every day,” Zacher said.
Norwich had five alumnae attend the virtual meeting, multiple of which are doctors, according to their former coach. Seven current student-athletes shared their own experiences as well about what they have benefited from the most in their own lives, and how the film resonated with them.
“So much was talked about including the obstacles they’ve faced as student athletes and the never-quit attitude,” Zacher said. “Being an athlete teaches you about being a team member and working with people with different personalities.”
Abeyta details how student-athletes seem to benefit from an enhanced network, developing a growth mindset and being highly communicative which tends to lead to being better employees.
Zacher loved the experience and suggests it to any team.
“It will benefit any women athlete,” Zacher said. “I tell my girls they’ll all be professionals, just not on the basketball court. The skills they learn here will benefit them the rest of their lives.”
The times that we currently live in can serve as a practice ground for what was talked about last Sunday. Zacher hasn’t met with his team in person since mid-March and the team has had to adapt to virtual meetings in order to think in the same direction.
The Cadets need to be adaptable in these times, something they’ll need throughout their professional lives.
Norwich is hoping it will get the chance to take the court this winter. The school announced Wednesday that varsity fall sports are being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fate of winter sports hasn’t been decided yet and the school will consult CDC and state guidelines before making making any decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.