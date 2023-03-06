HORSEHEADS, N.Y. — The 11th-ranked Norwich University women's ice hockey team won the New England Hockey Conference championship for the first time since 2020 with a 2-0 victory over ninth-ranked Elmira on Saturday at the Murray Athletic Center.
When it mattered the most, Norwich's last line of defense would not break. The Soaring Eagles peppered NU goalie Loecadia Clark from start to finish, but she stopped all 38 shots faced. The Stowe native made a whopping 30 saves in the final two periods to help her team protect its lead. Clark only allowed one goal the entire postseason, earning the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award
Also earning All-Tournament Team honors was Emma O'Neill and Melianne Reynolds, who scored the game winning goal early in the second frame. It was the lone goal Elmira's Leonie Kuehberger allowed as it was a goaltending clinic for the final. Norwich's Aimee Headland added an empty-netter to seal the deal late in the third.
"Unbelievable shoutout from Leo," Norwich coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty said. "It was an unbelievable team win and I can't think of a better way to spend spring break than to get ready for NCAAs."
The Cadets will head to the NCAA Tournament and await details about when and where they will kick off the action.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Norwich 12, NEC 8
HENNIKER, N.H. — The Norwich University women's lacrosse team stormed back from a two-goal deficit in the fourth period to take down New England College, 12-8, en route to the Cadets' first win of the 2023 campaign at Don Melander Field.
Quinn Mustone and Michaila Furchak led the offensive effort by recording hat tricks. Maddie Etherton and Maggie Doyle scored two goals apiece in the winning effort. Ellie Moriarty and Valentina Drown added one goal apiece.
Norwich owned a 41-28 edge in shots, including a 14-4 advantage in the closing 15 minutes. Goalie Maeve Noble-Lowe earned the win, collecting seven saves in the crease.
The Cadets will kick off their Great Northeast Athletic Conference schedule by hosting reigning GNAC champion Saint Joseph's College of Maine at 3 p.m. Saturday.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Norwich 10, NEC 3
HENNIKER, N.H. — A pair of 5-0 spurts propelled the Cadets to their first win of the 2023 campaign.
Coley Bagwell fired home four shots to lead a crew of six NU players who scored. Thomas Muraski, Jack Healey, Myles McKay, Matthew Hannon, Tyler Seidel and Mason McMahon also found the back of the net.
The Cadets dominated offensively, holding advantages in shots (43-30), ground balls (45-32) and face-off wins (12-4). Goalie Luke Boland was impressive in goal for Norwich, logging 13 saves en route to earning the win.
Norwich will travel to play Massachusetts Maritime Academy at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.